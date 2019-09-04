

A Dairy Free, and Gluten Friendly, Corn Chowder Recipe

2 small onions diced

1 TB olive oil

1 tsp salt

2 tsp pepper

Dash of red chili flakes

Fry on medium heat until translucent in colour.

Add:

1 cup of shredded carrot

3 cups of cooked diced potatoes (with 1 cup of potato water)

4 cups of corn (canned, frozen or fresh

450ml of vegetable broth

Cook on medium heat until carrots are cooked.

Cornstarch Slurry

1 TB cornstarch

2 TB COLD vegetable broth

Mix together until all lumps are gone.

Gradually add to the soup mixture while stirring.

Puree with immersion blender until half of the mixture is blended.

Makes 6 servings.