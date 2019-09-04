Featured
A Dairy Free, and Gluten Friendly, Corn Chowder Recipe
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 10:22AM ADT
A Dairy Free, and Gluten Friendly, Corn Chowder Recipe
- 2 small onions diced
- 1 TB olive oil
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tsp pepper
- Dash of red chili flakes
Fry on medium heat until translucent in colour.
Add:
- 1 cup of shredded carrot
- 3 cups of cooked diced potatoes (with 1 cup of potato water)
- 4 cups of corn (canned, frozen or fresh
- 450ml of vegetable broth
Cook on medium heat until carrots are cooked.
Cornstarch Slurry
- 1 TB cornstarch
- 2 TB COLD vegetable broth
Mix together until all lumps are gone.
Gradually add to the soup mixture while stirring.
Puree with immersion blender until half of the mixture is blended.
Makes 6 servings.