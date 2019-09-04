A Dairy Free, and Gluten Friendly, Corn Chowder Recipe

  • 2 small onions diced
  • 1 TB olive oil
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp pepper
  • Dash of red chili flakes

Fry on medium heat until translucent in colour.

Add:

  • 1 cup of shredded carrot
  • 3 cups of cooked diced potatoes (with 1 cup of potato water)
  • 4 cups of corn (canned, frozen or fresh
  • 450ml of vegetable broth

Cook on medium heat until carrots are cooked.

Cornstarch Slurry

  • 1 TB cornstarch
  • 2 TB COLD vegetable broth

Mix together until all lumps are gone.

Gradually add to the soup mixture while stirring.

Puree with immersion blender until half of the mixture is blended.

Makes 6 servings.