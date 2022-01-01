'A friend for life': Man killed in Halifax stabbing remembered as loving family man, passionate musician

A man killed Thursday morning at a downtown Halifax business is being remembered as a loyal friend with a passion for music.

Police say 55-year-old Tony Nader was killed Thursday after he was attacked at Insight Optometry on Brunswick Street – his workplace.

In a Facebook post Saturday morning by Insight Optometry, it says Tony was a best friend to everyone he met.

"Tony would go to the end of the earth for you and the bottom of the sea for his patients," read the Facebook post. "If you’ve been to the office, you’ve likely had the pleasure of meeting Tony; for that, you are a better person."

The post goes on to say those at the clinic are "broken beyond repair."

"To the Terma Nader, our resident musician (yes, that’s his guitar on the wall), KFC lover (yes, this confused us too), and million idea man (yes, most of them have been implemented over the years): Thank you for making us laugh, uplifting us all, and for making everyone feel like the coolest person in the room, even though we all know the coolest person was always you," read the post.

Will Hansen says he met Tony in the guitar-trading community about five years ago.

He said he saw news articles Thursday indicating there was an incident at Insight Optometry, but didn’t find out until Friday morning that his friend, Tony, was killed.

“He is somebody that is beloved by so many people across the Nova Scotia area,” said Hansen. "You knew Tony. Whether you knew him well or not, you felt like you had a friend for life.”

Hansen said he and Tony would often swap instruments and share stories and advice about many things.

"My understanding is, he’s got albums out under his own name, he’s played in bands dating back to probably the 80s or 90s," Hansen said. "He’s had a pretty storied musical endeavor, or career I guess, in addition to being at Insight and the optometry world.”

Online tributes started pouring in Friday for the man who, among other things, loved music.

"There’s a lot of people that have played in bands with him, or maybe seen his shows. He has a real infectious enthusiasm. That's one of the first things you come across when you were to meet Tony,” said Hansen. “There was a pep in his step and it just, even if he was just popping in to say hi, there was a joyfulness about it."

Cymon Felix Cormier, 25, was arrested a short time after the incident on Thursday and has been charged with:

first-degree murder

assault causing bodily harm

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Cormier appeared in court on Friday. He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Jan, 28, 2022.