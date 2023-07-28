‘A gentleman through and through’: annual Johnny Miles road race dedicated to longtime volunteer

The community of Sydney Mines, N.S. is rightfully proud of Johnny Miles - the town’s two-time Boston Marathon winner of nearly a century ago.

However, no one in town championed Miles’ memory more than Eugene Ramsey.

Ramsey spearheaded the annual Johnny Miles Festival, now called Heritage Festival, each summer.

His biggest passion on festival weekend was overseeing the five-kilometer road race through town.

"Eugene singlehandedly kept the Johnny Miles 5K race going over the past several years, and this year it's dedicated to his memory,” said Heritage Festival organizer Dave Julian.

Ramsey passed away in December 2022 at age 83.

In the months beforehand, Julian says he was as constant a presence as ever, helping get things ready for next year.

Throughout his life, Ramsey was known around town as the go-to historian on all matters pertaining to Miles.

"Everything Johnny Miles. If you had a question, you just asked Eugene,” Julian said.

CBRM councilor Cyril MacDonald served with Ramsey for years on the festival's committee.

"Quickly got to know him, and he was everything that I aspire to be as an older gentleman in my community,” MacDonald said. "Somebody that people look up to, respect, admire, (and) call on when something needs to get done."

Ramsey was also known around the community as an accomplished woodworker, and Julian says the first-place trophy - which Ramsey designed and built himself - will be presented to his family after Saturday morning’s race.

"(He was) a gentleman through and through,” Julian said.

Ramsey spoke to CTV Atlantic numerous times throughout his life about the festival and Johnny Miles.

"We are totally committed to Johnny Miles and keeping his name alive, and as long as we're alive we'll keep his name alive,” Ramsey said during an interview before the 2017 Johnny Miles Festival.

It was a promise well-kept.

