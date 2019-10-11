

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A service celebrating the life of former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan took place in Halifax Friday afternoon.

A crowd of dignitaries and members of the public gathered in Dalhousie University's Rebecca Cohn Auditorium to remember Buchanan, who died last Thursday at the age of 88.

Buchanan served as premier from 1978 to 1990, winning four consecutive majorities for the Progressive Conservatives.

He also served 16 years in the Senate after stepping down as premier in 1990 as controversy engulfed his government.

A Halifax lawyer before entering politics, Buchanan was known for his outgoing personality and folksy manner.

He is survived by his wife Mavis and five children.

During a speech at Friday's ceremony, the current leader of the Nova Scotia Tories, Tim Houston, called Buchanan "a great Nova Scotian and a great man."

He remarked on Buchanan's ability to connect with people, joking that Buchanan was often late for events because he had stopped to talk to people.

"He never forgot a name, he never forgot a face, and his warmth was a true magnet to people," Houston said.

Houston recalled that Buchanan was proud of winning four majorities and even reminded the younger man of that fact when he became Tory leader.

"He said, 'Tim -- I hope you win three,"' Houston said.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published Oct. 11, 2019.