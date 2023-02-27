‘A heartbreaking loss’: Well-known P.E.I. radio personality Kerri Wynne MacLeod dies

Kerri Wynne MacLeod, a well-known radio personality on Prince Edward Island, has died.

Ocean 100 announced her death on social media on Sunday. The date and cause of her death have not been announced.

MacLeod co-hosted the Ocean 100 Morning Show. She joined NewCap Radio’s “Good Time Oldies” morning show in 2005 before the launch of Ocean 100 the following year.

MacLeod was also an accomplished playwright, actor, and singer.

In a tribute on Ocean 100’s website, the radio station says Islanders will long mourn her passing, and she was especially beloved by her hometown of Montague, P.E.I.

It noted one of her happiest times was when she was made the town’s “Mayor for a Day.”

“Today we are mourning the loss of our colleague and our very dear friend, Kerri Wynne MacLeod,” said Jennifer Evans, the director of operations for Stingray Charlottetown, in a statement on Ocean 100’s Facebook page.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our Ocean 100 Team and you our dedicated listeners across Prince Edward Island.”

Ocean 100 says it will be celebrating MacLeod’s life and career over the air Tuesday starting at 7 a.m.

Premier Dennis King has also spoken out about MacLeod’s death, saying her presence “could be felt and heard from a mile away.”

“She was often the first voice many of us heard each morning on the airwaves, but she was always the person who got the last word whether you saw her in person or if she was on the radio show which she loved so much,” he said in a statement released Monday.

“We have laughed with her, and we’ve cried with her. And I can confidently say that as an entire province - we will miss her.”

MacLeod was predeceased by her daughter, Olivia Ruth MacLeod, who passed away at the age of 19 in 2012.

Ocean 100 says funeral details will be announced at a later date.