A Life Changing Choice: A Liver for Karla: On the road to recovery, friends and family step up

EDITOR’S NOTE: This series was produced by veteran CTV Atlantic Anchor & Reporter Bruce Frisko, documenting his sister's successful liver transplant surgery in May of 2022. Karla Frisko found a match in Scott Watson, a co-worker who was inspired to sign up for living donor testing after hearing her story. Although liver transplants are performed across Canada, living donor programs are not available in some provinces.

His eyes barely open after a marathon six-hour surgery that saw more than half of his liver removed, Scott Watson shared a brief exchange with his husband, Joe Connors, in a recovery room at the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton.

"What is your nurse's name again," asks Joe, testing Scott's alertness.

"My...nurse's...name...is..."Karen," says Scott, lowering his voice.

"Why do you whisper it?"

"Well, it's Karen," replies Scott. "It's such a bad name to have right now.”

Obviously, the anesthesia did nothing to subdue Scott Watson's sense of humour, a trait he would need in the days and weeks ahead.

Karla, too, wasn't granted the luxury of laying around: movement is important in the healing process, even with a large, painful incision.

Photographs in her room two days after surgery show physiotherapists helping Karla to sit up and then stand briefly.

Even with a raging fever, she manages a weak smile for the camera.

Our family spent a rare, few days together in the Edmonton area during this time.

Like many others, our get togethers have been infrequent since Mom died in 2010.

Because of limited flight availability from Regina, my brother Darren and his spouse Yolanda arrived just a few hours after Karla had been admitted to hospital.

In-person visitation was strictly limited at the time because of COVID-19 restrictions, but we did get to FaceTime with her a couple of times.

Once we were sure she was on the road to recovery, we returned to our respective homes and began receiving daily updates on Karla's condition.

Surrounded by the best and most generous friends imaginable, Karla's made an actual schedule, putting their own lives on hold to be by her side in Edmonton.

They committed to week-long shifts, to make sure she had round-the-clock care and support.

Della Tarr, Tracey Ruzicka, Kim Fiesel, Jacqueline Howard, Jennifer Katzsch, and our niece, Lindsay Frisko, all stepped up, handling all of her needs.

Later, my brother and I each took a shift.

A five-minute rendevous in the Edmonton airport was the first time the three of us had been in the same room in about five years.

I later learned Darren is a better cook than me.

Meantime, uncomfortable but determined to get home, Scott pushed his body and his recovery.

Seven days in hospital, seven more in a nearby condo before he was cleared to go home to Calgary.

But even then, there were challenges.

"I was feeling a little bit of pain in my abdomen," Scott would say later.

"Some burning feelings up here, and really, that was attributed to my liver sort of stopping the regeneration process for a period of time. All we had to do was really take a look at my diet and a couple of different things to do to help push that along, and once we made some slight adjustments there, it really expedited the regeneration, which was very helpful."

"I was shocked to see him out of bed and walking the next day," said Joe.

"To see him make that very short trek from one side of the bed to the other side and sit down -- I just didn't see how that was possible with such a large incision."

Karla's medical stay in Edmonton would turn out to be ten weeks, five times longer than Scott's.

Released from hospital on May 21st, she was expected to stay close-by to monitor for possible complications.

There were the expected complications, and an ongoing battle with pain management.

There was also a scare about halfway through: evidence the bile ducts on the new liver were starting to narrow.

"I kind of feel like I'm in the exact same position as I was going into the surgery with Primary Schlerosing Cholingitis," said Karla during an interview in June.

"But my surgeon has told me that this is not PSC, this is a result of the surgery, and so that does provide me with some peace of mind."

As the summer wore on ahead of her release, Karla's days were filled with exercise, tests and everything else you'd expect after a major surgery.

That too would change as we moved into Fall.

Keep an eye out for Part Five of A Life Changing Choice: A Liver for Karla, airing Friday on CTV News at Five.