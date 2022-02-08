A local look at vintage Valentine’s Day cards

From a classic Hallmark card sent 1960, to a poem written more than 100 years earlier, the Valentine’s Day card collection at the Dartmouth Heritage Museum in Dartmouth, N.S., shows the holiday is not just a modern trend.

“It’s really neat to see the way they evolved over time, became more mass produced, but at the same time, have this like charm to them,” says Shannon Baxter, collections manager at the museum.

The earliest card in their collection is from 1840 and was made in Preston, N.S.

The card features a drawing of a woman dressed in period clothing on the front and reads “May Cupid’s shafts by love impressed, sink sweetly soothing in thy breast.”

“I can’t help but wonder if the illustration there is of his valentine, getting her a portrait as well as a valentine card, which is very sweet,” said Baxter.

One card has traces of the Maritimes’ nautical history. Known as a “sailor’s valentine,” it is decorated with different seashells, intricately placed to create a mosaic that reads “A present from Barbados,” and “forget me not.”

It’s interesting to see how some trends continued throughout the years, said Baxter. For example, lace work is something seen in early cards and ones made well into modern times.

“It’s really cool to see just the different trends but also how things stayed the same throughout the years.”