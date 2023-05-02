'A long time to wait': Maritime Leafs' fans have Stanley Cup dreams after playoff series win
When John Tavares scored in overtime to eliminate the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday night and clinch the Toronto Maple Leafs’ first playoff series win since 2004, it was a moment for fans nearly 20 years in the making.
"19 years just to see that one round," said Leafs super-fan Donnie Rideout of Glace Bay, N.S. "That's a long time to wait.”
He's been a life-long Leafs fanatic.
Inside his home, he has a “fan cave” to prove it.
Rideout was 11 years old when the team last won it all -- in 1967.
"It meant the Stanley Cup, and watching my idol Dave Keon hold that. I still remember it now,” Rideout said.
"It just proves the old theory in life that just because you win in the regular season, doesn't mean you're going to win in the playoffs,” said Nicky Bonnar, Rideout’s neighbour across the street.
Look no further than Bonnar’s Boston Bruins, who after a record-setting regular season are out following a stunning first-round loss to the Florida Panthers.
"It's pretty wide open,” Bonnar said. “I guess if you were a wishing man you would like to see Toronto playing Edmonton — all-Canadian. I don't really care one way or the other."
It's been 30 years since a Canadian team lifted Lord Stanley — when the 1993 Montreal Canadiens defeated the Los Angeles Kings to win that year’s Cup.
With the Bruins and defending champion Colorado Avalanche eliminated, some are already wondering whether the Leafs — or Edmonton Oilers — can break the Canadian curse.
Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares reacts to scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
"I think that's the year Patrick Roy won ten games in overtime,” Bonnar said. “If that's the case, there's no Patrick Roy's left in this one."
The Leafs can't look too far ahead.
The team’s second round was set to start Tuesday night against the same Panthers team that beat the Bruins.
Still, diehard fans like Rideout can't help but hope.
"To know all these people that have never, ever seen a cup all these years and have been rooting for Toronto all these years — it would be unreal to see it,” Rideout said.
With the 2023 cup now truly up for grabs, maybe this is the year Toronto finally holds that parade.
