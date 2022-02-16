'A lot of joy': Sidney Crosby scores 500th goal

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, center, right, celebrates with Jake Guentzel (59) , Kris Letang, and Evgeni Malkin (71) after he scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Philadelphia Flyers, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, center, right, celebrates with Jake Guentzel (59) , Kris Letang, and Evgeni Malkin (71) after he scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Philadelphia Flyers, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UDPATED

UDPATED | Pandemic travel: Here's what experts say you need to know before you go

With the federal government relaxing some restrictive travel measures at the end of February, including the end of its current recommendation to avoid international tourism, some Canadians may now be looking for a winter getaway. Experts say planning ahead and purchasing COVID-19 travel insurance are crucial steps to avoid risks, headaches and unexpected fees.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island