HALIFAX -- New Brunswick health officials announced details surrounding their reopening plan during a live COVID-19 news conference on Thursday.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, says public health has recommended a series of steps to lead the province to the Green Alert level of their provincial recovery plan.

"Releasing this plan does not put us at the finish line of our pandemic journey," said Russell. "COVID-19 is always amongst us and will be for a certain period of time, even after the green phase, but it is a message of hope."

Dorothy Shephard, New Brunswick's minister of health, says thanks to a lot of hard work from New Brunswickers, the province is now able to announce what green will look like in the province.

"Before I start, I want to remind everyone that these dates are goals and they are subject to change based on our vaccination rates and the number of hospitalizations," said Shephard.

Shephard said the province's first goal would be to introduce changes to the restrictions on June 7. In order for these changes to be made, at least 75 per cent of New Brunswickers 12 and older must have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, there needs to be a low number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province, and all health levels need to be at the Yellow Alert level by June 7.

Changes that could come into effect on this date include:

No isolation or testing required for individuals travelling within Atlantic Canada, Avignon, or Témiscouata regions in Quebec, with the exception of Nova Scotia. Travel registration will still be required.

Compassionate travel, which is travel related to end-of-life, funerals, and providing or receiving care including child care not otherwise available, will be permitted to individuals outside of Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Avignon and Témiscouata, with isolation and testing required on days five to seven and released with a negative test.

Cross border commuters and truckers will no longer be subject to testing and isolating requirements.

New Brunswickers will be allowed contact will all family and friends in Yellow Alert levels.

Indoor informal gatherings will be limited to 20 people or fewer. Indoor formal gatherings can operate at 50 per cent capacity with an operational plan.

Outdoor informal gatherings are permitted with two metres distancing between groups. Outdoor formal gatherings are permitted with maximum capacity, with two metres of distance between groups and an operational plan.

Organized sporting activities will be permitted. Games and competitions are restricted to players and teams based in Atlantic Canada, Avignon and Témiscouata.

Faith gatherings are permitted up to 50 per cent venue capacity. An operational plan is required and the quoir must be four metres away from the congregation.

Shephard says the province's next goal date on their path to green is July 1.

"If on that date, not only have 75 per cent of New Brunswickers 12 and older received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but at least 20 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 65 and over have received their second dose, and we have a low number of hospitalization in our province, and all health zones are at the Yellow alert level, further changes will come into effect," said Shephard.

Those changes include:

Travel Registration no longer required for those in Atlantic Canada, Avignon and Témiscouata.

Atlantic Bubble will be opened to include Nova Scotia.

Canadian travellers, as well as travellers from Maine with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, will be allowed to enter New Brunswick with no isolation required.

The designated isolation facility requirements will be lifted. This means businesses, including restaurants, gyms and salons, will be permitted to operate at full capacity if they maintain contact lists for clients. Masks must be worn when it is not possible to maintain a distance of two metres, when patrons are not eating or drinking.

Games and sporting competitions with players or teams based outside Atlantic Canada will be permitted. Operational plans will still be required.

Additional health and safety guidelines developed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic will be relaxed for early learning and child-care facilities. A full return to normal operations is anticipated for Aug. 1.

Travel restrictions for the following individuals will continue:

Canadian travellers, as well as travellers from Maine, who have not been vaccinated, will be permitted to enter the province but will be required to isolate with testing on day five to seven, and released with a negative test.

International travellers with no vaccine, or only one dose, will be required to isolate for 14 days, with a test on day 10 and a negative result. International travellers with two doses will not be required to isolate.

The third goal date New Brunswick hopes to reach is Aug. 2. On this date, if at least 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the province will be considered at their Green Alert level, and the state of emergency will be lifted.

"We are in this position thanks to the hard work across our province to rollout vaccines quickly and efficiently," said Shephard.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.