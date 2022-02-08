A nation divided: Growing disagreements over 'Freedom Convoys'

Although most of us have become accustomed to varying opinions over the course of a pandemic none of us have ever experienced before, a sharp divide appears to growing over the nature and effectiveness of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ that's set-up camp in Ottawa.

According to a new poll from Leger, some two-thirds of Canadians are opposed to the convoy, but more than 30 per cent support it.

Of the former group, 65 per cent believe the convoy "is a small minority of selfish Canadians."

However, on the question of whether to blame the prime minister and provincial premiers, Canadians are split right down the middle, with 44 per cent agreeing and 45 per cent disagreeing.

"This is something that seems like it's now a part of the Canadian political landscape that requires attention from the highest offices to deal with," said Robert Huish, an international development studies associate professor at Dalhousie University, in an interview with CTV News.

"If one in three people are showing some leniency in support to this, we've got a major political crisis on our hands."

Brian Fraser, a retired Canadian Armed Forces veteran, took part in the original convoy to Ottawa, and senses there's no turning back now.

"The movement is there. It's already started. I don't think you can stop it," he said in an interview Monday in Upper Sackville, NS.

Fraser, and more than a thousand other vehicles, snaked through the streets of Halifax Sunday in an event that was likely much larger than anyone was expecting.

"I kind of set up waiting to take some video to post later on my Twitter, and it just kept going," said freelance writer Katy Jean.

So much so, she missed the ferry home to Dartmouth.

Noisy, but peaceful, the Halifax convoy only resulted in two tickets, according to Halifax Regional Police.

"It, to me, was a physical representation of how the unvaccinated are affecting all of us as a public," said Jean.

On the other hand, Fraser says it has been two years and we need to move on.

"The mandates, in the beginning, this was a scary situation. Absolutely, mandate us. Get this under control," said Fraser.

“People are hurt. People need to recover.”

Tuesday marked the 12th day demonstrators have been in Ottawa and, though the streets are quieter due to a court injunction, protesters are digging in, saying they'll stay as long as it takes for all mandates to be lifted.