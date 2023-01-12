A night to shine: Preparations underway for unique prom in Moncton

The outfits have been picked out, tried on and shown off at Haven Stream Residence in St Philippe, N.B., and with prom circled on the calendar for Feb. 10, excitement is high.

“This is very important for our residence, they love it,” said Bree-Anne Gauvin, a manager at Haven Stream Residence. “This will now be our third year attending and it’s a good time for them to have a night that’s designated to them. They get a meal, they get to dance, they get to get dressed up.”

It’s part of a world-wide event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. More than 700 churches are taking part in this years “Night to Shine,” hoping to bring together an unforgettable night.

“We have a dinner and a dance, we have shoe shines, makeup, we do hair,” said Jennie Baker, with Family Life Ministries at Glad Tidings Church, where the event is held.

“We have a red carpet with paparazzi and there’s people screaming their names as they walk the red carpet, so everything we could possibly do, limos, and at the end of the night every single guest gets crowned king or queen of the prom.”

This is the third year that the event is being held in the Greater Moncton area. It’s been on pause due to the pandemic, and those involved say they are excited to see it come to fruition again this year.

“We don’t get to do much, especially with all the restrictions. It’s hard to take them out,” said Gauvin. “Now that things are being lifted, they are now going to experience a night that’s just about them. It’s a great way to start the new year.”

It’s also an event that everyone takes away from.

“From the minute that everyone walks in, it’s very emotional for the volunteers, the parents who just come in and say, ‘why in the world would you this,’ you know, it’s costing a lot of money, obviously, to put on an event like that and they don’t understand why we would go through that much trouble, but it is just so worth it,” said Baker.

She expects about 140 guests this year, mostly from the Greater Moncton Area, but there are three currently registered from Nova Scotia. Baker adds that prom helps draw in people from high school age, all the way up to 60 years old.

“A lot of our guests never got to go to their high school prom, so this is really special for them,” she adds.

Looking to provide the whole prom experience, at Haven Stream Residence they asked the community for donations of dresses, suits and even services like makeup.

“I figured it was a super simple thing I could do to help her put on this event and make the residents feel really special,” said makeup artist, Erin Callaghan, who is doing free makeup for 10 of the residents from Haven Stream.

“That’s my favourite thing about doing makeup, is making people feel like they’re really special. So it just seemed like a no brainer to offer my services and time.”

“I think everyone’s beautiful, regardless of if they’re wearing makeup or no makeup, however, everyone likes to get a little dolled up,” she adds.

Callaghan says she is going to go early on the day of prom to make sure everyone can get the look they want and even teach them a few tricks, if that’s something they’re interested in.

“I hope they just feel like they are glowing and that they’re going to have the best night of their lives,” she says. “That’s not just based on the makeup. It’s an accomplishment for me if their whole night is a success because I’m just a small part of that.”

Gauvin says hairdresser Nicole Cormier, who works at The Green Room Hair and Esthetics, is also donating her time and services.

Currently, she says there are enough dresses that have been donated, but they are still looking for a few suits.

“Night to Shine Prom” takes place on Feb. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. with a live clips to be posted to Glad Tidings Church’s Facebook page.

Donations and sponsorships are still being accepted.

“We won’t turn anything away,” said Baker. “If we happen to go over and beyond for our need this year it will just fold into next year’s event.”