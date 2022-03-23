A perfect match: A life-saving organ donation from wife to husband

Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget.

That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.

“It's special what she's done for someone, especially for me,” says Pat, with tears in his eyes. “I’ve been waiting so long to get back to normal, and it takes a very special person to do what she did.”

Six years ago, Pat was diagnosed with a kidney disorder known as Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, which can lead to kidney failure.

At first, doctors didn't think he would need dialysis or a transplant for another 30 to 40 years.

Then, last year, routine blood work revealed Pat’s kidneys were failing.

He had to start dialysis right away and needed a transplant very soon.

“I knew I was a universal blood donor, so I didn't know what the other qualifications were,” recalls Mary-Jane. “But I said, 'If I’m a match, I’m 100 per cent donating my kidney to you, it's not up for discussion.'”

Mary-Jane says doctors told her she had only an eight per cent chance of being a compatible donor.

Turns out luck was on their side.

After going through a barrage of tests, she was medically cleared to give one of her kidneys to Pat.

The surgery was delayed three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But then the couple was notified the procedure would go ahead March 15, and they were both admitted to the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax.

“They said, 'She's going in now, we're taking you in in about three hours,'” remembers Pat. “And then they rolled me down as they were rolling her out, and literally three hours later, I had a new kidney. It was crazy.”

Mary-Jane came home that same week. Pat was released from hospital on Tuesday.

As they look back at their experience, the pair says there was another twist of fate that seemed to help them in their transplant journey.

That twist took place just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. While many people were gaining weight during the pandemic, Mary-Jane made a personal pledge to get fit and live a healthier life.

Inspired by his wife, Pat decided to do the same.

In the end, she lost 60 pounds, and he lost 120.

Without their physical transformation, both say the transplant may never have happened.

“We certainly didn't do it in order to be able to do the transplant or anything, it wasn't top of mind for us,” says Mary-Jane. “But the doctor said, ‘I’m so glad you lost the weight you did, otherwise you wouldn't qualify.’ And so, I thought, ‘Thank goodness that happened when it did.’”

The next step is to spend time taking it easy at home together for the next six weeks. Pat’s progress will be closely monitored to make sure everything goes smoothly with his new kidney, although he says doctors told him it “started working right away.”

Both just 34-years-old, the couple has plans to travel and enjoy a normal life.

The pair also intend to renew their wedding vows on their 10-year anniversary this fall.

“It's true love,” says Pat. “I have a piece of her forever.”