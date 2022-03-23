A perfect match: N.S. woman makes life-saving organ donation to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now -- a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget.
That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
“It's special what she's done for someone, especially for me,” said Pat, with tears in his eyes. “I’ve been waiting so long to get back to normal, and it takes a very special person to do what she did.”
Six years ago, Pat was diagnosed with a kidney disorder known as Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, which can lead to kidney failure.
At first, doctors didn't think he would need dialysis or a transplant for another 30 to 40 years.
Then, last year, routine bloodwork revealed Pat’s kidneys were failing.
He had to start dialysis right away and needed a transplant very soon.
“I knew I was a universal blood donor, so I didn't know what the other qualifications were,” recalls Mary-Jane. “But I said, 'If I’m a match, I’m 100 per cent donating my kidney to you, it's not up for discussion.'”
Mary-Jane says doctors told her she had only an eight per cent chance of being a compatible donor.
It turns out luck was on their side.
After going through a barrage of tests, she was medically cleared to give one of her kidneys to Pat.
The surgery was delayed three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But then the couple was notified the procedure would go ahead March 15, and they were both admitted to the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax.
“They said, 'She's going in now, we're taking you in in about three hours'," remembers Pat. “And then they rolled me down as they were rolling her out, and literally three hours later, I had a new kidney. It was crazy.”
Mary-Jane came home that same week. Pat was released from hospital on Tuesday.
As they look back at their experience, the pair says there was another twist of fate that seemed to help them in their transplant journey.
That twist took place just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. While many people were gaining weight during the pandemic, Mary-Jane made a personal pledge to get fit and live a healthier life.
Inspired by his wife, Pat decided to do the same.
In the end, she lost 60 pounds, and he lost 120.
Without their physical transformation, both say the transplant may never have happened.
“We certainly didn't do it in order to be able to do the transplant or anything, it wasn't top of mind for us,” says Mary-Jane. “But the doctor said, ‘I’m so glad you lost the weight you did, otherwise you wouldn't qualify.’ And so, I thought, ‘Thank goodness that happened when it did.’”
The next step is to spend time taking it easy at home together for the next six weeks. Pat’s progress will be closely monitored to make sure everything goes smoothly with his new kidney, although he says doctors told him it “started working right away.”
Both just 34 years old, the couple has plans to travel and enjoy a normal life.
The pair also intend to renew their wedding vows on their 10-year anniversary this fall.
“It's true love,” says Pat. “I have a piece of her forever.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau, NATO leaders hear plea from Zelensky for military support
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered an urgent plea for military aid to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders, pointedly calling them out for failing to do everything possible to help his country.
With recruitment lagging, Canadian military preparing new ethos, dress code
Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) leadership says it hopes a new military ethos and dress code refresh will help address a much-needed culture shift as it struggles to recruit more diverse personnel.
Prince William expresses sorrow for slavery in Jamaica visit
Prince William has expressed his 'profound sorrow' for slavery during a visit to Jamaica, though he stopped short of offering the apology demanded by protesters who are also seeking reparations for Britain's role in the slave trade.
Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'guilty of numerous felony violations'
A prosecutor who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last month said in his resignation letter that he believes the former president is 'guilty of numerous felony violations' and he disagreed with the Manhattan district attorney's decision not to seek an indictment.
Putin says Russia will switch gas sales to rubles for 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada
Russia plans to switch its gas sales to 'unfriendly' countries to rubles, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust.
Ontario legislation to prevent blockades at borders still too broad, advocates say
Progressive Conservative legislation that would prevent protesters from illegally blocking Ontario’s border crossings may still be too broad and could potentially have a 'significant impact on expressive activity and peaceful assembly,' according to civil liberties advocates.
Revealed: Here's what the LGBTQ2S+ national monument will look like
Canada will soon have a national monument to honour LGBTQ2S+ communities that features a cloud-shaped, disco-ball inspired structure, as well as stages that can be used for protests and performances, CTV News has learned.
How much could the government's new pharmacare, dental promises cost?
The Liberal government’s deal with the NDP to keep them in power until 2025 comes with promises of a pair of health programs that estimates indicate could cost $13 billion combined per year.
Canadians experience lengthy wait times for passports due to surge in demand
Canadians anxious for international travel are facing some lengthy wait times for passports due to a surge in applications.
Toronto
-
Ontario legislation to prevent blockades at borders still too broad, advocates say
Progressive Conservative legislation that would prevent protesters from illegally blocking Ontario’s border crossings may still be too broad and could potentially have a 'significant impact on expressive activity and peaceful assembly,' according to civil liberties advocates.
-
Ontario wastewater testing shows 'sustained increase' in COVID-19 rates
Ontario health officials tracking prevalence of COVID-19 through municipal wastewater testing say they're seeing a 'sustained increase' in the viral signal in a variety of locations.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after early morning collision in Etobicoke
A male pedestrian has serious injuries following a collision in Etobicoke Thursday morning, Toronto Paramedics say.
Calgary
-
Wastewater suggests COVID count climbing in Calgary as hospitalizations drop
Omnicron is no longer the dominant strain in the province as hospitalizations drop in the latest update of COVID-19 numbers in Alberta
-
Trudeau, NATO leaders hear plea from Zelensky for military support
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered an urgent plea for military aid to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders, pointedly calling them out for failing to do everything possible to help his country.
-
Steve Earle & The Dukes, The Mavericks added to Calgary Stampede concert lineup
This year's Calgary Stampede musical lineup is starting to take shape with the addition of a July 10 concert featuring both Steve Earle & The Dukes and The Mavericks.
Montreal
-
Quebec clarifies measures put in place to welcome Ukrainians
The Quebec government is clarifying the measures put in place to welcome Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country.
-
Disgraced sports writer Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months in jail for domestic abuse conviction
Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor.
-
Montreal mother told to leave Eaton Centre for breastfeeding infant son
A Montreal mother says she was aghast and embarrassed after being told by a security guard at the Eaton Centre to stop breastfeeding her infant son or she will have to leave the premises.
Edmonton
-
'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
-
Trudeau, NATO leaders hear plea from Zelensky for military support
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered an urgent plea for military aid to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders, pointedly calling them out for failing to do everything possible to help his country.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Heat's gone, cooling trend begins
Cooler, but not cold for the next few days.
Northern Ontario
-
Messy weather continues Espanola to Mattawa
Environment Canada says a 'messy mix of snow and ice pellets with the risk of freezing rain' will continue Thursday morning from Espanola to Mattawa.
-
Many school buses cancelled in the northeast Thursday
All four student transportation services in northeastern Ontario have at least one route cancellation following an overnight winter storm.
-
Trudeau, NATO leaders hear plea from Zelensky for military support
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered an urgent plea for military aid to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders, pointedly calling them out for failing to do everything possible to help his country.
London
-
Person suffers burns, smoke inhalation following early morning fire in Sarnia, Ont.
One person was injured following a fire at a Sarnia triplex early Thursday morning.
-
Ontario legislation to prevent blockades at borders still too broad, advocates say
Progressive Conservative legislation that would prevent protesters from illegally blocking Ontario’s border crossings may still be too broad and could potentially have a 'significant impact on expressive activity and peaceful assembly,' according to civil liberties advocates.
-
OPP investigating man's death on Simcoe, Ont. trail
Provincial police are investigating a man's death on a trail in Simcoe, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Problems with Winnipeg police headquarters building still emerging, union says
Deficiencies continue to emerge in the downtown Winnipeg police headquarters building.
-
Road reopened after 3-vehicle crash, diesel spill in Winnipeg
A section of Winnipeg’s Main Street was closed Thursday morning due to a three-vehicle crash and a diesel spill, but it has since reopened.
-
Trudeau, NATO leaders hear plea from Zelensky for military support
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered an urgent plea for military aid to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders, pointedly calling them out for failing to do everything possible to help his country.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera last year
New statistics show Ottawa's eight photo radar cameras issued 80,944 tickets for speeding in 2021.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King to appear in court
Pat King, a leader of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests in downtown Ottawa last month, will be back in court this afternoon.
-
No timeline for when public servants will be back to the office in downtown Ottawa
Mayor Jim Watson made a plea this week for the federal government to send workers back downtown because businesses are suffering and transit ridership is low.
Saskatoon
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. will spend millions to cut surgery backlog
The Saskatchewan government is hoping an injection of cash will bolster a provincial health care system battered by COVID-19 and help cut down a surgical waitlist that ballooned during the pandemic.
-
5 things you need to know about Saskatchewan's 2022 budget
The 2022-23 Saskatchewan provincial budget has been released. Here are five things you need to know.
Vancouver
-
Indignity to human remains charge filed against Kamloops lawyer as homicide investigation unfolds
A Kamloops lawyer has been charged with indignity to human remains as RCMP continue working on what began as a missing persons case and has since become a homicide investigation.
-
Shotgun, motorcycle and $100K worth of cigarettes seized in Burnaby RCMP investigation
Mounties in Burnaby say they recently seized roughly $100,000 worth of "contraband cigarettes" from a Surrey residence.
-
Some B.C. parents could pay hundreds of dollars more for child care starting April 1
Kelowna child-care operator Amanda Worms says she has been calling parents at her daycare centres all week, telling them they will have to pay $350 more in monthly fees starting April 1.
Regina
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. residents to pay PST on event tickets this fall
Saskatchewan residents can expect to pay more for event tickets and tobacco products beginning this fall, due to the expansion of some taxes in the 2022-23 provincial budget.
-
5 things you need to know about Saskatchewan's 2022 budget
The 2022-23 Saskatchewan provincial budget has been released. Here are five things you need to know.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island doctor advocates for better access to medical psychedelic treatments
A Vancouver Island doctor is among the Canadian physicians leading the way on researching and prescribing psychedelic-assisted therapy.
-
Arrest warrant issued for B.C. father missing with daughter
Police in B.C. say an arrest warrant has been issued for a Vancouver Island man who was reported missing with his daughter on Jan. 24 after he failed to hand her over to her mother under a joint custody agreement.
-
Victoria family uninjured after intruder enters home, fights with father
Victoria police say a family is uninjured after an intruder barged into their home on Tuesday afternoon.