A portion of Highway 101 was shut down following a motor vehicle accident Saturday afternoon

A portion of Highway 101 was shut down Saturday afternoon following a motor vehicle accident between exits 10 and 11.

The Greenwich Fire Department said the highway was closed around 4 p.m. and reopened 45 minutes later.

It's unknown how many cars were involved in the accident.

The Greenwich Fire Department responded along with members of the Wolfville Fire Department and Hanstport Fire Department.

