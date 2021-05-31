Linda Tran-Blanchard has a proud and fascinating family history.

"I am just the messenger in the story," said Tran-Blanchard. "The true heroes are my parents and my grandparents."

Forty-one years ago, Linda Tran-Blanchard's grandparents escaped South Vietnam with their nine children, daughter-in-law and baby granddaughter. They were among the many refugees who fled Vietnam by boat, searching for a better life.

"To make the decision to leave on the 20 metre-long boat with 430 other people," said Tran-Blanchard. "And not knowing if you're going to survive the rough sea journey, that's just remarkable."

The actual boat they were on broke down and Tran-Blanchard's grandfather jumped into shark-infested waters to repair the propeller.

"He is my hero. Because his bravery, they were able to go another few days," said Tran-Blanchard. "And that's how they were saved by the oil rig from The Netherlands."

Tran-Blanchard herself came to Canada in 1986 and she now works as an engineer for Irving Shipbuilding.

"I have been here 13 years," said Tran-Blanchard. "To know that we came from such a humble beginnings is an extreme privilege."

It fills her with immeasurable pride, especially during Asian Heritage Month.

Tran-Blanchard insists Canada is a mosaic, not a just melting pot.

"It's very difficult times," said Tran-Blanchard. "More than ever we need to have an Asian Heritage Month to remind ourselves that diversity is what makes Canada beautiful."

Embracing diversity has helped make Canada her family's home.

A family that fled South Vietnam decades ago and is grateful for the life they now live.