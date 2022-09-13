'A remarkable woman': Former N.S. lieutenant-governor reflects on representing, meeting Queen Elizabeth II
During Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign, countless people could say they met or shared a moment with Her Majesty, including many Maritimers.
However, few can say they represented the monarch for their province.
Honourable Myra Freeman was the lieutenant-governor of Nova Scotia from 2000 to 2006. She says it was an honour and privilege to serve as the Queen's representative, acting as the 30th lieutenant-governor in Nova Scotia's history.
"Her Majesty was a remarkable woman. She gave so much strength to so many people. Her influence was felt by so many people and even strengthened and enriched their lives for so many generations of people across the Commonwealth and beyond," said Freeman during an interview on CTV Morning Live Tuesday.
"To serve as her representative was an honour, that was a life-changing experience, just to be able to know that you represent more than yourself, more than the community, but the entire province."
Freeman says, from the time she was a child, she admired Queen Elizabeth II.
"As a child, I remember having a lunchbox with the Queen's picture," Freeman said.
She says it was inspiring to watch what the Queen did for others.
"She was a beacon of light and I think I remember her during periods of joy and celebration, of sadness and loss," Freeman said. "She was a pillar of strength and I remember so well that I always thought of her selflessness and her sacrifice, and try to emulate that."
Freeman, along with her husband Larry, also had the privilege of visiting Buckingham Palace and meeting the Queen in person-- something she says every lieutenant-governor has the opportunity to do.
"I recall it was a very special day. We were nervous, of course. We were briefed in the anteroom before, and when the door opened, my breath was taken away," Freeman remembers of her first encounter with Queen Elizabeth II.
"All of the things that I was reminded to do, I can tell you that it sort of went out the window, and I just said, 'Hello' instead of 'Your Majesty.'"
Although nervous during that first meeting, Freeman says one of the hallmarks of the Queen's legacy was her warmth, humour and her sense of putting everyone at ease.
"No matter how nervous anybody is, she just relaxed everybody. She listened to people, she was curious, she asked so many questions about something that you may have done or what others are doing in your community," said Freeman.
King Charles III flew to Northern Ireland on Tuesday on the latest leg of his tour of the four parts of the United Kingdom, where a cheering crowd gathered to greet him in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the British monarchy.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Saanich police of wrongdoing after a man was seriously injured during a police-related incident earlier this summer. On July 7, Saanich police were involved in a tense standoff with a man on Cook Street near Oakmount Road. Police could be heard trying to negotiate with the man, who was standing at the scene of a crash behind a heavily damaged four-door sedan.