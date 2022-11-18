A smorgasbord of events coming to Halifax

With a multitude of events happening over the next few days, weeks and months, Downtown Halifax is going to be a very busy spot.

Brad Burrell is getting ready to welcome the crowds. Brand new big screen televisions are being put up around the restaurant to provide an unobstructed views for the FIFA World Cup, which begins Sunday, and the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships scheduled for Moncton and Halifax starting Boxing Day.

“Not everybody can be at the Scotiabank Centre so where can I go to be close by and enjoy your game? We are the venue for that,” says Burrell, the group sales manager with Ambassatours.

Halifax is currently hosting a number of small and large-scale events over the next few weeks.

Events include the World Security Forum, which brings together the top military leaders for discussions that aim to strengthen ties among global democracies.

The Halifax Mooseheads will hit the ice for two games this weekend and Christmas parades will take to the streets in Halifax and Bedford as well.

“The municipality is really excited to be hosting these events in person again,” says Halifax Regional Municipality Public Affairs Advisor Ellen Mallard.

To help ease congestion, free ferry service will be offered between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday.

“We are anticipating a lot of traffic delays starting as early as 3 p.m. this weekend in Downtown Halifax to accommodate the holiday Parade of Lights on Saturday,” Mallard says.

The Canadian men’s national team hasn’t qualified for the World Cup since 1985. Watch parties are being set up around the city to brings fans together to watch the games.

“I think it’s going to be electric. I think the fact that our fans can cheer for Canada which they just have not been able to do for so long,” says Derek Martin, the president of the Halifax Wanderers soccer club.

The Wanderers will be hosting one of those parties at a downtown sports bar.

“It’s been a long time since the folks could put on their Canadian flags and come down and cheer on their team,” says Martin.

Reservations are recommended and donations will be collected at the door when Canada takes to the pitch for their first game against Belgium on Wednesday.