SYDNEY, N.S. -- It's hard to miss the signs and large set-up in the middle of the Mayflower Mall.

Erin McPhee, a teacher, and Nicole Stevenson, a social worker, are hoping to fill this space with supplies for students before they head back to class – and all of this being done on their own time.

"Right now, we have 124 kids signed up for the program and we're still waiting to hear from schools on some more numbers," says Stevenson.

Everything from backpacks, to sneakers, food, and just about anything needed for the start of school is being accepted.

McPhee says she sees the need every day and says that need is growing.

"It breaks my heart when they come and don't have the supplies, and can't participate like the other children. Especially during COVID-19 when they can't share supplies."

COVID-19 has created challenges for everyone, but Stevenson says parents are feeling the pressure, with some laid off and very little income coming in.

"The need is great. One in three Cape Breton children live in poverty right and we see the need first hand working in schools. Kids are coming without lunch, without supplies, without coats, sneakers, and things like that. I feel the need is great and especially with families who are now living under the poverty line because of COVID," says Stevenson.

Stevenson and McPhee have already started to hand out some supplies and say the phone calls and reaction from the families are what it's all about.

"The families are ecstatic. When we called them we needed to get their shoe size and they cried on the phone. They were very overwhelmed," says McPhee.

The mall is not the only spot you can donate. The pair accepts e-transfer and is also planning to visit nearby communities next week.

"To see the look on the kids' faces when they're so happy and full of pride because they can say I have a new backpack just like everyone else. They have the school supplies they need and it's a lot less stressful on them and on the families," says Stevenson.

On Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a volunteer at each of the following locations accepting donations:

New Waterford KOC, 3236 Plummer Avenue, New Waterford, N.S.;

The Miners Forum, 151 Lower North St., Glace Bay, N.S.;

Cape Breton County Arena, 305 Keltic Dr., Sydney, N.S.;

Emera Centre Northside, 75 Kings St., North Sydney, N.S.;

Mayflower Mall, 800 Grand Lake Rd., Sydney, N.S. (Drop off either at the administration office during their business hours or in front of Indigo Books during regular mall hours).

There will also be volunteers able to pick up donations by sending an email at nicolestevenson25@gmail.com or e-mcphee@gnspes.ca or phone the Mayflower Mall administration office.