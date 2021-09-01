HALIFAX -- It's been a golden summer for Canadian sports teams with gold in Olympic women's soccer and the women's world hockey championships Tuesday night.

A new study released this week measured the likelihood of countries producing top-tier athletes on a global scale and Canada ranks among the top in many sports.

According to Amy Walsh, executive director of Hockey Nova Scotia, Canada’s success in hockey is not just a product of high player registration.

Walsh said players are being trained at a higher level, than ever before.

"The female game, I think we've seen an acceleration of the maturity of the system," said Walsh.

The research, conducted by Global Odds Index, studied the statistics behind mastering a sport and calculated the odds of reaching elite status depending on where you come from.

"What are the odds of becoming an athlete in different countries?" asked Pablo Martinez, who helped lead the study for Magmatic Research in Berlin, Germany.

It is no surprise, said Martinez, that Canada ranked high when it comes to producing excellent hockey players.

However, he also noted, Canada is doing well in other sports. Canadian basketball players are in the top half of all countries. Canada did not rank high in soccer globally, but not low either.

"You are in the top 20 or top 30 of each sport around the world,” said Martinez. “Which is an interesting achievement because in terms of population you are not that big of a country."

In fact, Canada is one of the more prolific countries in the world, per capita, when it comes to producing elite athletes in all sports.

But why?

"Its citizens can afford to play sports,” said Martinez. "They can afford to take sports seriously."

A mix of well-being and financial opportunity gives Canada a big sports development advantage worldwide, said Martinez.