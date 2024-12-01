A tail as big as a kite … shooting star shines bright over Christmas tree lighting in Fall River, N.S.

A resident of Fall River, N.S., captured a Christmas miracle during a tree lighting on Saturday night.

As the crowd counted down the final seven seconds before lighting their community Christmas tree, a shooting star lit the night sky and fell straight toward the tree.

The falling star blinked out of existence as the tree lights came to life and resident Jill Fownes had her phone ready to capture a perfect piece of holiday serendipity.

