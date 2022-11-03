‘A very sad situation’: P.E.I. ministry cooperating with police after priest charged with sex crimes

A spokesperson for a Prince Edward Island church is calling the revelation of alleged sex crimes by one of their priests “a very sad situation for everybody.”

Maurice Praught has been charged with six counts of sexual exploitation and four counts of sexual assault. The charges stem from an investigation into historical sexual assaults alleged to have occurred between 1993 and 2010, the first of which when the alleged victim was 14.

The investigation, which began back in the spring, is concerning to Father Chris Sherren, the spokesperson for the Dioceses of Charlottetown.

“We’re cooperating with the police on their investigation,” Sherren tells CTV Atlantic. “Every time they’ve asked us for things, and will continue to do that, and we pray for everyone involved.”

Praught retired from the ministry shortly after the allegations first came to the police in May. However, Sherren says Praught’s departure was not connected to the investigation.

Police say the charges involve a single victim.

“We don’t anticipate any more new charges at this time, but the investigation is still open,” RCMP Media Relations Officer Gavin Moore tells CTV Atlantic.

Praught, now 69, was arrested Monday in Stratford, P.E.I. The charges were laid in Charlottetown provincial court Tuesday. He has since been released on conditions.

Praught is set return to court on Dec. 21.