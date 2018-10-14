

CTV Atlantic





ST. STEPHEN, N.B. – Walks were held across Atlantic Canada today to mark pregnancy and infant loss awareness day.

The topics are rarely spoken of in public, and that is something Walk to Remember organizers like Dianne Fraser are hoping to change.

“Both of my losses were in the early weeks of my pregnancy, so within probably six weeks I learned that things were going downhill,” said Fraser.

Fraser has been speaking openly over the years herself, by sharing personal stories on her blog as a way to navigate her grief, and hopes to encourage others to do the same.

“You feel like you’re honouring the child or the baby by talking about them. By letting people know, I loved you, I love you, even though it was only six weeks for me,” she said.

Sam Lyons was the guest speaker at the event in St. Stephen today and is the co-founder of a support group in Fredericton for women who have had a pregnancy lost.

“I lost a son in 2014 four days past my due date. So through that journey of grief, I found that sharing stories was really important and a really important part of my healing,” said Lyons.

The walk in Halifax today was the 10th annual and brought out hundreds of women in support of the cause.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Lyall