'A worsening situation': Primary health-care declines in New Brunswick says report

The New Brunswick provincial legislative building is seen in Fredericton, N.B. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Sousa) The New Brunswick provincial legislative building is seen in Fredericton, N.B. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Sousa)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island