'A worsening situation': Primary health-care declines in New Brunswick says report
The New Brunswick Health Council, which is responsible for reporting publicly on the performance of the provincial health system, released a report Monday on the state of access to primary health care.
According to the council, primary care is on the decline, despite New Brunswick having more doctors per-capita than most provinces.
"I am happy to see that the New Brunswick Health Council is looking at primary care access, and also that primary care access to quality care is important,” said Dr. Michele Michaud, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society.
The province has a waiting list of 75,000 patients seeking primary health-care providers.
"In New Brunswick, we have among the highest numbers of doctors per-capita among the highest numbers of people who have a family doctor,” Robichaud said.
“Yet again [it's] a worsening situation when it comes to the ability for people to access their doctor in a timely way,” he said.
The report shows that in 2020, 50.8 per cent of citizens were able to get an appointment with their family doctor within five days, down from 55.6 per cent in 2011.
"It's not surprising, but I think we need to understand that even though we have one of the larger ratios of family docs to patients, the province of New Brunswick has a lot of physicians working elsewhere than in the office taking roster patients,” Michaud said.
“For instance, a lot of physicians are doing ER work which is especially true in rural regions where we don't have any specialized emergency doctors,” she said.
New Brunswickers are reported to be utilizing alternative care such as calling 811 tele-health and visiting walk-in clinics versus the emergency department.
"In a nutshell, the consensus is that we should be doing far better with the level of resources we have. So we should be moving away from family doctor-focused primary care,” said Stéphane Robichaud, CEO of the New Brunswick Health Council.
Instead, he says family doctors should be one part of a health-care team that would serve patients.
New Brunswick’s health minister could not be reached for comment Monday.
The Health Department sent a statement saying in part: “We know there’s more work to do on this front, and we’ll continue to encourage physicians and nurse practitioners to consider new and innovative ways to care for their patients in the days ahead.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
Trudeau says Ottawa looking at bail reform after letter from premiers demands action
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is looking 'carefully' and 'quickly' at a letter from Canada's premiers calling for reforms to the country's bail system.
FSIN disappointed Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation during Sask. trip
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is disappointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation, following the community’s discovery of thousands of anomalies during a search of a former residential school site.
Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
Plane crashes, ends up on road near airport in Markham, Ont.
A small airplane crashed and ended up on the road near an airport in Markham, Ont. on Monday.
Trudeau watching as Ford plans to expand private delivery of public health care, Singh calls for conditions
As Ontario moves to allow private clinics to perform more surgeries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he'll be watching to ensure the principles of Canada's universal public system are respected. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for Trudeau to make provinces protecting the public system a condition of any future increase to the federal health transfer.
Police in India charge 2 men in deaths of family who froze crossing into U.S.
Two men are facing a raft of charges, including human trafficking, in the deaths of four members of the same family who froze while trying to cross from Canada into the United States almost a year ago, police in India said Monday.
DNA and a decade of work identify Canadian soldier, 106 years after death in France
A whistle, a pocket watch and DNA analysis helped a Canadian Forces forensic team identify the remains of a Vancouver soldier more than 100 years after he died in France.
Italy arrests No. 1 fugitive Mafia boss, 30 years on the run
Italy's No. 1 fugitive, convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was captured on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after three decades on the run, Italian paramilitary police said.
Toronto
-
Ontario senior loses more than $40,000 in antivirus phishing scam
An 87-year-old Ontario senior wishes he never opened an email that looked like it came from Norton Antivirus, as it ended up costing him more than $40,000.
-
Plane crashes, ends up on road near airport in Markham, Ont.
A small airplane crashed and ended up on the road near an airport in Markham, Ont. on Monday.
-
Ontario Public Service Employees' Union files lawsuit alleging financial improprieties against 3 former execs
The Ontario Public Service Employees' Union has filed a lawsuit against three former executives, alleging financial improprieties.
Calgary
-
High River diner, residents thrilled to see a bit of themselves in The Last of Us
Those familiar with Evelyn's Memory Lane Diner in High River, Alta., may do a double take when watching HBO's highly anticipated The Last of Us, which premiered on Sunday.
-
'We literally ran out of money': Calgary Legion forced to close pub, sell building
It was supposed to be a model for Legions across Canada but, six years after it opened, the Royal Canadian Legion No. 264, known locally as the Kensington Legion, has closed its public restaurant and bar and sold its building, becoming a tenant in the property it once owned.
-
Consumer and business confidence low for 2023: BoC
Canadians are cutting their spending and expect a recession to arrive later this year, according to a pair of surveys released by the Bank of Canada on Monday.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police find 3 bodies at site of Quebec propane company explosion
Quebec provincial police have found the bodies of three people at the site of last Thursday's explosion at a Quebec propane company north of Montreal. The SQ confirmed the people's remains were found Monday in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, one day after the community came together at their local church to comfort each other and pray for the victims' families.
-
Video of dramatic police chase on Montreal highway goes viral
A video of a wild police chase in Montreal is going viral on social media showing officers run after three suspects on foot on a busy highway.
-
'We're glad to be back': Montreal auto show returns after pandemic hiatus
For the first time since the pandemic started, cars will be rolling back into the Palais des congres for the start of the Montreal International Auto Show on Friday.
Edmonton
-
RCMP ask for help to find 3 teens missing from Red Deer
Mounties in central Alberta issued a missing persons alert Monday afternoon for three girls who were reported missing on Sunday.
-
Closing arguments made in trial of Edmonton man who killed girl with scissors
Final arguments are now complete in the case of a man who admitted to killing a seven-year-old Edmonton girl, but denies he is criminally responsible.
-
Property assessment notices sent to Edmontonians Monday
Edmontonians will soon learn how much they're expected to pay in property taxes later this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into school bus
The driver involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 64 in the Alban area Monday morning is in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a school bus, police say.
-
North Bay man killed in snow machine collision Sunday
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal snow machine crash that took place early Sunday evening.
-
Brazilian couple travelling the globe with their dog arrive in North Bay area
A couple from Brazil who have driven across much of the Americas with their dog have arrived in northern Ontario.
London
-
'Vigilante justice gone too far.' The trial has begun for a man who heads Creeper Hunter TV, an online site that confronts men allegedly seeking sex with underage individuals
A Windsor man, Jason Nassr, is facing charges in London court in relation to a contact he made with a London man.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
-
Curlers battle for Strathcona Cup
Curlers from across the country and here in London are battling a group from Scotland for the Strathcona Cup
Winnipeg
-
'We have significant concerns': Lawyers of Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault question integrity of police investigation
The lawyers of a Manitoba doctor facing 22 counts of sexual assault say they have 'significant concerns' with the integrity of the police investigation after discovering a year of notes from the lead investigator are missing.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
-
Manitoba church admits to breaking COVID-19 health orders; to pay $30K fine
After admitting to breaking public health orders at the height of the pandemic, a Manitoba church is facing a fine of $30,000.
Ottawa
-
Everything we know about Ontario’s plan to reduce surgery backlog
here's what you need to know about Ontario Premier Doug Ford's three-step plan to reduce surgery wait times.
-
Body found after car fire doused in Admaston-Bromley Township
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a death in Admaston-Bromley Township after a body was found in the remains of a burnt vehicle.
-
Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
Saskatoon
-
How a family's precious heirlooms were returned by a Sask. woman 9 years after they were lost in a move
Emily Robertson never thought she'd see her wedding photos again.
-
FSIN disappointed Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation during Sask. trip
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is disappointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation, following the community’s discovery of thousands of anomalies during a search of a former residential school site.
-
Saskatoon man suffering life-threatening injuries from stabbing: police
A 23-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an assault on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Surprise motion to backtrack on Stanley Park bike lane removal coming soon, says park board commissioner
The Vancouver Park Board is poised to backtrack on the removal of the Stanley Park Drive bike lane, according to the board's sole Green Party member.
-
Tesla Model 3 crashes into gate at B.C. ferry terminal
Police are investigating after a Tesla Model 3 crashed into a closed ferry gate in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend.
-
Gino Odjick's best friend describes the hockey legend's final hours
Gino’s Odjick's best friend says he's been overwhelmed by the support from hockey fans in the wake of the death of the beloved Vancouver Canucks player at age 52 on Jan. 15.
Regina
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe critical after Trudeau leaves him off invite list
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Saskatoon Monday during a stop on what he describes as an "A to Z" tour of Canada's battery supply chain, but Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he wasn't invited.
-
Multiple crashes, shovel assault leads to charges for Manitoba man: RCMP
A Manitoba man was arrested by Estevan RCMP after a string of collisions, assaults and attempted robberies.
-
FSIN disappointed Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation during Sask. trip
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is disappointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation, following the community’s discovery of thousands of anomalies during a search of a former residential school site.
Vancouver Island
-
OPCC orders review of Victoria police special constable over 'inappropriate' videos
British Columbia's police complaint commissioner has ordered a review of a disciplinary proceeding against a Victoria police officer who allegedly recorded "inappropriate" videos and showed them to coworkers.
-
Massive container ship docked in Victoria to be replaced by another cargo ship in need of repairs
A large cargo ship that has been docked at Victoria's Ogden Point since the beginning of the year will soon be departing, only to be replaced by another cargo ship that's in need of repairs.
-
University of Victoria auditorium receives $75K from Ottawa for online performance streaming
The Farquhar Auditorium at the University of Victoria has received $75,000 from the federal government to improve streaming services for its performances.