SYDNEY -- Two of Cape Breton’s most popular haunts are teaming up to offer Halloween enthusiasts double the scare this spooky season.

“It’s going to be terrifying, absolutely terrifying,” promises Janice MacIntosh.

For the past two years, MacIntosh has run a haunted barn in Coxheath, N.S. This year the venue wasn’t available, so Two Rivers Wildlife Park stepped up to offer her a spot on its annual Fright Night trail.

“It was a huge relief. We really like doing what we do, and the people really enjoy it, so it’s nice that people can come out and see the two together this year,” says MacIntosh.

Fright Night has a rich and haunting history of its own. It’s hugely popular, seeing as many as 2,000 people on its busiest night.

This year, organizers hope teaming up with the Haunted Barn will take the terror to the next level.

“She’s going to take on a lot of the buildings in the trail, so a lot of her stuff that she has will be in those buildings, and she’s come up with a lot of great stuff as well to incorporate into the woods for us,” says Linda Hayes, special events co-ordinator.

“Your worst fear, you will find it on the trail somewhere.”

This is the 17th year for Fright Night and, with the added scares from the Haunted Barn, they hope even more people will make their way through the terrifying trail this year.

“The winter is quite slow here, and we still have everything to maintain -- the animals, the costs, the feed, the employees -- so it’s a big part of our revenue for the winter,” says John Huntington of Two Rivers Wildlife Park.

This year’s Fright Night theme is “Sometimes Dead is Better” – a line from the movie “Pet Cemetery.”

Organizers say, with the horrors that lie in wait, you might wind up agreeing that you’d be better off six feet under.

“I know we had a lot of people pee their pants at our own haunt, and I think when people come out there, they should probably maybe wear some Depends,” jokes MacIntosh.

“We love hearing your screams. We love seeing you run, grab your wife, throw her down and keep going,” says Hayes. “We’ve seen it all, it happens, and it’s fun for us. We really love it.”