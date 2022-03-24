Acadia prepares to host national university hockey championship

The top men's university hockey players in Canada will play in Wolfville, N.S., next week as they compete for the University Cup, which is the national championship in men’s CIS Hockey.

“That is what you compete for every year," said Acadia Axemen goalie Max Paddock. "Each team is trying to get to the national championship.”

The Axemen are the host team. St. Francis Xavier University and the University of New Brunswick will also compete in the national tournament.

“To have this level of hockey showcased here, this is not something that always happens," said Brian Finniss, the athletic director at Acadia University. "Most times this event goes to bigger cities with larger arenas.”

In fact, this event was recently moved from Halifax to Wolfville because of venue availability and schedule conflicts.

Acadia’s men's hockey head coach Darren Burns sees it as an opportunity to grow the game of hockey to a new level, in a place that is already rich in hockey and sports history.

“Playing in 10,000 seat venues is incredible as well," said Burns. "If we really believe we are about grass roots and growing our game and grow it in the smaller communities, I think this is a perfect example.”

Finniss said it’s also an opportunity to grow the Acadia brand at a national level and attract more student athletes for the future.

“We want students who are looking at universities in B.C. and Alberta, to look at Acadia," he said.

Finniss adds there is also a sports tourism aspect that will benefit the entire area.

“Hotel rooms are going to be filled and hopefully bed and breakfasts.”

Local broadcaster Len Hawley said Acadia and the Annapolis Valley have historically been tourist destinations. After a downturn during the pandemic, this will be an opportunity to inject some optimism and revenue into the area.

“This isn’t just about coming to a hockey game," said Hawley. "This is about enjoying the wine industry or looking at the landscapes of the Annapolis Valley or the history of the Annapolis Valley.”

The 2022 U-Cup men’s university hockey championship will begin March 31 on the campus of Acadia University.