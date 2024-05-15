Accomplished UNB hockey coach Gardiner MacDougall retires

Gardiner MacDougall has retired from the UNB Reds men's hockey team after 24 seasons.

MacDougall never lost a single game during the 2023/2024 hockey season, an impressive accomplishment for one of the most successful Canadian university coaches of all time.

The announcement was made Tuesday night at a press conference at the Aitken Centre in Fredericton, according to the team's website.

His squad had a perfect 43-0 season last year and MacDougall won his ninth national championship defeating Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières at the U-Sports final in Toronto.

He finished his remarkable career at UNB with 490 regular season victories, the most by any coach in the history of Canadian men’s university hockey.

MacDougall called his time behind the bench for the Reds an unbelievable experience.

“With all the people here at UNB, in Fredericton, even throughout New Brunswick, we tried to be a difference-maker and created a legacy of high-performance for our university and our province,” said MacDougall.

Everything he touched last year turned to gold.

The 63-year-old also led Canada to a gold medal performance defeating the United States at the IIHF U18 World Championship in Finland in early May.

MacDougall also has a Memorial Cup championship on his resume.

He moved behind the Saint John Sea Dogs bench in the spring of 2022 after the team was eliminated in the first round of the QMJHL playoffs.

The host team defeated Hamilton in the final.

“Every year, you get different opportunities that you look at, probably, that was enhanced this year because of our record and the amount of attention our team got and my time with the under 18 team," said MacDougall.

According to UNB's website, MacDougall made 17 national championship tournament appearances, which is a new record.

This year's victory was also his ninth straight appearance, tying him for second overall.

The UNB Reds have won 12 Atlantic University Sport championships with MacDougall as head coach, including the last six seasons.

He leaves UNB with a total record of 732 wins, 232 losses and 21 ties.

UNB athletic director Jeff Speedy said MacDougall has done an incredible amount for the program, city and province.

“We’re so thankful to have had someone as passionate and as driven as Gardiner for as long as we’ve had him,” said Speedy.

MacDougall did not mention what challenge is next for him, but the Moncton Wildcats have called a press conference at the Avenir Centre on Wednesday morning.

There is wide speculation in the hockey world MacDougall will bring his impressive resume to Moncton.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.