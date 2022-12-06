Accountability lacking: Nova Scotia auditor general takes aim at blown budgets
A new report says Nova Scotia is unique among Canadian provinces when it comes to its lack of accountability for government departments that blow their budgets.
The province's auditor general, Kim Adair, reveals in a financial report that for the past 10 years, successive provincial governments have approved $4.7 billion in extra spending with virtually no transparency or oversight.
And the report finds that the amount of extra money spent this way has tripled in the past decade.
Adair says the province's Finance Act is the only one of its kind in Canada that allows for extra spending to be approved solely by the government of the day and is never subjected to a review, vote or approval by the legislature.
As well, the report says this process lacks transparency because the cabinet orders used to approve the extra spending are often vague.
Adair is recommending the province's Progressive Conservative government improve accountability and transparency over the additional appropriations and assess whether changes are needed to align Nova Scotia with the rest of Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | $4.6 billion in COVID-19 financial aid overpayments went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
Canada 'unsuccessful' at limiting COVID-19 vaccine wastage, auditor general finds
While the federal government was successful in procuring COVID-19 vaccines amid an urgent pandemic situation, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) fell short when it came to minimizing the number of doses wasted, according to Canada's auditor general.
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments against the proposed federal gun legislation.
Critical injuries in plane crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
Two occupants of a small plane were seriously injured when it crashed into the Highway 401 median near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night.
Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter
In what researchers are calling a scientific breakthrough, scientists behind a new study may have found the biological reason we get more respiratory illnesses in winter. It turns out the cold air itself damages the immune response occurring in the nose.
opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit
To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
Man arrested after egg allegedly thrown at King Charles III
A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town centre, police said.
Amnesty International Canada says it was target of cyberattack sponsored by the Chinese state
The Canadian branch of human rights organization Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyberattack it believes was sponsored by the Chinese state.
Colorado LGBTQ2S+ club shooting suspect charged with hate crimes
The suspect accused of entering a Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others, was formally charged with hate crimes as well as murder on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Police investigating early morning murder in Toronto
Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating an early morning murder on Danforth Avenue.
-
One person rescued from crane in downtown Toronto
Toronto Fire executed a high-angle rescue after one person barricaded himself inside the cab of a crane near the foot of Yonge Street in downtown Toronto early Tuesday.
-
Marit Stiles only candidate in Ontario NDP leadership race
Toronto-area MPP Marit Stiles will be the sole contender for leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's acetaminophen to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and will distribute it first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | $4.6 billion in COVID-19 financial aid overpayments went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
-
Red Deer mother and 4 children located: police
Police say a mother and her four children missing from the Red Deer area have been found safe.
Montreal
-
Events planned to honour victims of Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary
Tributes are planned today in Montreal to commemorate victims of the Polytechnique shooting on the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy.
-
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments against the proposed federal gun legislation.
-
COP15: UN conference on biodiversity opens in Montreal
A major international conference on preserving the world's biodiversity is getting underway in Montreal, with speakers including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and UN Secretary General António Guterres.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's acetaminophen to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and will distribute it first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
-
Red Deer mother and 4 children located: police
Police say a mother and her four children missing from the Red Deer area have been found safe.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Frigid today, but a BIG warm-up Wednesday
The coldest air of the season (so far) is here and it'll stick around all day.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern Ontario
A 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
opinion
opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit
To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
-
Sudbury police need help identifying two stabbing suspects
Sudbury police are looking for two men involved in a stabbing last week in the Flour Mill area.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | $4.6 billion in COVID-19 financial aid overpayments went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
-
LHSC not asking for external assistance among surge in sick kids
Several major Ontario pediatric hospitals say they are not asking for external staff support, as Ottawa's Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario prepares to bring in Red Cross staff until at least the end of the year.
-
Alan Shepard appointed at Western until 2029
Alan Shepard has been appointed to a second term as president of Western University. The decision was unanimous by the University’s Board of Governors and will take Shepard until Jun 30, 2029.
Winnipeg
-
Unidentified victim of alleged serial killer in Winnipeg to be called Buffalo Woman
The unidentified victim of an alleged Winnipeg serial killer will be called Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe or Buffalo Woman.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | $4.6 billion in COVID-19 financial aid overpayments went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
-
RCMP seize $100K of cocaine, $10K in cash from Manitoba home
A Manitoba man is facing several drug and gun-related charges after RCMP officers seized $100,000 worth of cocaine and four guns from a home in the RM of Mountain earlier in the month.
Ottawa
-
Critical injuries in plane crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
Two occupants of a small plane were seriously injured when it crashed into the Highway 401 median near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night.
-
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this year
Ottawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
-
Here's where Ottawa's Dec. 6 vigil will be held
Dec. 6 is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women and vigils are being held across the country, including in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
'If we could just be a little more like him': Bob McGrath remembered for TeleMiracle legacy
Bob McGrath, the actor, musician and children's author known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on "Sesame Street" died at the age of 90 on Sunday.
-
'These people have big hearts': Displaced Ukrainians in Saskatoon thankful for English classes
With thousands of displaced Ukrainians now calling Saskatchewan home, individuals in the community are mobilizing to help them learn English.
-
Warman woman died in collision with CP train: Sask. RCMP
A woman from Warman died in a collision with a train about 50 kilometres east of Saskatoon on Sunday morning, according to an RCMP news release.
Vancouver
-
B.C. community rallies behind family after 6-year-old's death
A flood of grief is sweeping over Richmond, after the family of a six-year-old girl says the child's life was cut tragically short following complications from the flu last month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | $4.6 billion in COVID-19 financial aid overpayments went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
-
Vancouver park board votes to immediately remove temporary Stanley Park bike lane
The Vancouver park board has voted to immediately remove the temporary bike lane on Stanley Park Drive that has been in place since early in the pandemic.
Regina
-
Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in Yorkton
Emergency crews are on the scene of a building fire in Yorkton, Sask. Tuesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2024 Brier coming to Regina
The 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.
-
Regina boy experiences severe complications, cardiac arrest due to RSV
A Regina family wants to raise awareness about Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) after their one-year-old son experienced severe complications due to the illness.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes near Vancouver Island
No tsunami is expected after a 4.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off Vancouver Island on Tuesday.
-
'I was so excited': Dog reunited with family 7 days after falling from cliff on Vancouver Island
A beloved pet that went missing in the Highlands area of Vancouver Island was found seven days later by an army of volunteers.
-
Woman arrested after trying to stop paramedics from treating patient in Victoria, police say
Victoria police say a woman was arrested after she tried to interrupt paramedics from treating someone who was suffering from an overdose, and after she allegedly assaulted a VicPD officer.