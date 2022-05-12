Active search for missing 30-year-old man underway in Halifax

An active search for a missing 30-year-old man is underway in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police says Jacob Allan Brooks was last seen overnight in the area of Armshore Drive and Herring Cove Road.

Police, along with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and Ground Search and Rescue members, are searching the Armshore Drive area Thursday.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area to allow crews to conduct their search.

Brooks is described as an Indigenous man, approximately five-foot-six, with a medium build and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, and red Nike sneakers.

"There is no information to suggest that Jacob has met with foul play, however, police and his family are concerned for his well-being," said Const. John MacLeod, with the Halifax Regional Police, in a news release.

Anyone with information on Brooks' whereabouts is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).