Active search for missing 30-year-old man underway in Halifax

Jacob Allan Brooks is described as an Indigenous man, approximately five-foot-six, with a medium build and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, and red Nike sneakers. (SOURCE: Halifax Regional Police) Jacob Allan Brooks is described as an Indigenous man, approximately five-foot-six, with a medium build and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, and red Nike sneakers. (SOURCE: Halifax Regional Police)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island