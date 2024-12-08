Actor visits Halifax mission with socks for those in need

The Souls Harbour Rescue Mission drop-in centre in Halifax, N.S., had a special visitor on Friday -- and he came bearing gifts.

Canadian actor and singer Tom Jackson delivered socks to the rescue mission as part of a campaign to save lives this Christmas.

“We have a project called ‘Santa’s “Crazy Sox” Box,’” Jackson said. “We were trying to figure out how we could motivate people across the country to start their own Santa cause.”

Jackson said they collected socks because “it saves the lives of people who live in the cold.”

Michelle Porter is the co-founder and CEO of the Souls Harbour rescue mission. She said having someone like Tom Jackson “is a gift in and of itself.”

“I think there are so many ways we can bless one of our neighbours and we just have to get creative in the way that we do it,” Porter said.

Lori Bellefontaine is the co-founder of Santa’s “Crazy Sox” Box. She said they came up with the idea to collect socks when she was a transport captain, and Jackson’s driver on season one of “Sullivan’s Crossing,” which films in and around Halifax.

“He just inspired me every morning to do a little better,” Bellefontaine said.

“We made up a box. We brought it to work and it got filled up and we donated.”

