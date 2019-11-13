GLACE BAY -- Wednesday was World Kindness Day and that's a topic a Cape Breton woman knows very well as she's been overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers recently.

You might remember Jeanette MacDonald's dilapidated roof and the roofer who came forward to repair it.

Well, the giving didn't stop there as she's getting much more than a roof. Soon, her home will look a lot different on the inside.

"I love my house and I only wanted a roof," said the 70-year-old MacDonald who has lived in her home for 35 years.

MacDonald says she will soon have new floor in her kitchen, bedrooms and new doors on every room after an offer from a man who wants to remain anonymous.

MacDonald received another delivery a couple of days ago -- four new beds for her grandkids.

"Oh, yes, it's hard to get them out of it," MacDonald said. "The two youngest no, but the two oldest, yes. They don't want to get out of them. They're too comfortable."

The beds were donated by a Cape Bretoner living in Ontario and a local furniture store.

The outpouring of support began when roofer Jeremy Locke wanted to repair MacDonald's dilapidated roof. Too proud to accept the offer, she declined.

But Locke tricked her into entering a raffle, little did she know she was the only entry.

"My grandparents didn't have a whole lot and they struggled to bring up their children and then had to help out to bring up their grandchildren," Locke said. "So it kind of just hit home that way there."

Said MacDonald:"Oh yes! He started all this. I can't thank him enough for it, no way."

MacDonald's good fortune just keeps getting better. She was granted an $18,000 grant which will allow her to replace her aging doors, windows, and renovate her bathroom.

"I didn't want it to go to this extent," MacDonald said. "I was happy with my roof, that it's not leaking anymore, but I'm grateful for what people are doing."

She's thankful for a community that came together and new friendships made that will last a lifetime.