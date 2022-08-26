Additional charges laid, second man charged, after thefts in Lower Burlington: N.S. RCMP
One man is facing additional charges and a second man has been charged after several items were stolen from a property in Lower Burlington, N.S., in June.
The RCMP executed a search warrant at the property on Highway 215 on June 26.
During the search, police say they seized several all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes, side-by-sides and several firearms.
Police say 31-year-old Joseph Philip Michael Hope was arrested at the scene.
Hope was initially charged with a number of firearms offences and five counts of possession of property obtained by crime.
He was remanded into custody at the time and later released by the court on conditions.
Following further investigation, Hope was arrested again for new offences on Aug. 18.
He was later released on conditions and will face additional charges of possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking of property obtained by crime.
Hope is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on Oct. 18.
West Hants District RCMP also arrested a 45-year-old man in relation to the investigation on Wednesday.
Andrew Scott Barker of Windsor was also wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant for an unrelated matter.
Barker was held in custody overnight and has been charged with:
- theft of a motor vehicle
- two counts of possession of property obtained by crime
- two counts of trafficking of property obtained by crime
- failure to comply with conditions of a release order
Barker appeared in Kentville provincial court on Thursday and was remanded into custody.
He was scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on Friday.
