Additional weather statements issued ahead of Thursday storm in the Maritimes

Environment Canada has issued rainfall and snowfall warnings in the Maritimes Wednesday morning ahead of an incoming mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.

The warnings are in addition to special weather statements that went into effect on Tuesday.

New Brunswick

Rainfall warnings in New Brunswick are in effect for Charlotte County, Saint John County, and Kings County.

Environment Canada says rain, at times heavy, is expected and up to 45 mm of rain could fall.

“Periods of light to moderate rain will persist today and tonight before intensifying to heavier rain Thursday morning. Near noon on Thursday a transition through freezing rain and ice pellets to snow is expected over the area before precipitation ends Thursday afternoon,” the warning reads.

Environment Canada also warns localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible and the ground, which is already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall.

A snowfall warning is also in effect in Kent County and Kouchibouguac National Park where about 20 cm is expected.

“Rain is expected to quickly transition to snow near midnight. There is a risk of freezing rain during this transition, particularly over southern Kent Count,” the warning reads.

A special weather statement remains is in effect for most of southern New Brunswick warning of rain, freezing rain, ice pellets and snow. Northeasterly wind gusts up to 50 km/h are also forecasted, though they could be higher along the coast.

Nova Scotia

In Nova Scotia, rainfall warnings are in effect across most of the mainland where 30-to-50 mm is possible, though Environment Canada warns locally higher amounts are possible.

“Showers or rain will end later this morning before heavy rain redevelops tonight. Rain will transition through freezing rain, ice pellets, and snow Thursday evening before precipitation tapers off Thursday night,” the warning reads.

Special weather statements remain in effect for the majority of the province warning of freezing rain, ice pellets, snow and northeasterly wind gusts up to 70 km/h.

Environment Canada says there is uncertainty with the freezing rain, but eastern and northern parts of the province are at the highest risk of an extended period of it.

Prince Edward Island

In Prince Edward Island, a snowfall warning is in place for Prince County where 15-to-20 cm is expected.

Environment Canada says the snow will begin overnight and is expected to end Thursday evening.

“Rain is expected to redevelop this evening before quickly transitioning to snow after midnight. There is a risk of freezing rain during this transition,” the warning reads.

Special weather statements remain in effect for Kings and Queens counties where northeasterly wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected. Up to 15 cm of snowfall and ice pellets could also accumulate.