HALIFAX -- If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, you’re going to have to wait a while longer.

Adoptions are officially on hold at the Nova Scotia SPCA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization says it has implemented various protocols to keep staff safe, while also remaining available to respond to the needs of homeless and abandoned animals who need help in this unique situation.

The majority of the animals in the SPCA’s care have been placed in foster homes. There are only a limited number of animals that remain at shelters during this time.

Heather Woodin, the director of programs, says the SPCA is encouraging people to continue to contact them so they can assess what is an urgent situation and how they can help.

All of the SPCA shelters across Nova Scotia can still be reached by phone, email or Facebook for general inquiries.

Officials say enforcement teams are also available to respond to urgent and emergency situations.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hurt the shelter financially. In addition to a reduction in adoption fees and a decline in donations, Woodin says the SPCA relies on thrift stores to support shelter operations and, without them, the organization will see a significant financial impact.