HALIFAX -- A civil liberties group says Nova Scotia's decision to close provincial boundaries to non-essential travel is unconstitutional.

Cara Faith Zwibel of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association wrote a letter dated May 11 to Premier Iain Rankin saying the rules violate mobility rights guaranteed in the Charter and should be scrapped.

Rankin closed the province's boundaries to the rest of the country on Monday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and said the measure will be in effect until at least the end of May.

Health officials in the province have reported more than 100 new cases a day since May 1; the number of active reported cases stood at 1,591 as of Tuesday, and there were 64 people in hospital with the disease, including 10 receiving intensive care.

Zwibel says despite the uptick in cases the travel restrictions may negatively impact Canadians trying to move to the province for family or to provide social support.

A spokesperson for Rankin was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.