

CTV Atlantic





When it comes to governments solving problems, there's talking the talk -- and then there's walking the walk.

Some in Halifax say the municipality is dragging its heels on improving crosswalk safety.

Aspen Apgaia is a frequent walker who says he's had plenty of run-ins with vehicles -- literally.

Apgaia says he’s been struck by motorists “over a dozen” times.

Sometimes, it’s a slight bump or nudge, but sometimes it's more like the time one driver entered the crosswalk while making a turn and didn't see him.

“I kind of had my hands out in front of me like this, and he hit my knee, he hit both my hands,” said Apgaia. “I ended up aggravating a sprained wrist I had.

Apgaia is one of the people endorsing a letter being drafted for city council, from a concerned group of citizens, calling on the city to act more quickly to improve safety.

“It's way too little and too slow,” said Norm Collins of the Crosswalk Safety Society of Nova Scotia.

Collins acknowledges the city has installed more flashing lights, it's testing reflective tape, and it changed the timing of walk lights at six intersections, giving pedestrians a head start before traffic. However, he believes more could be accomplished - with more resources.

“Regrettably, the actual budget for cross walk safety infrastructure has decreased the past two years from what it was three years ago,” Collins said.

The latest numbers on vehicle/pedestrian collisions in Halifax were just released today, with 19 incidents reported in September, that's seven more than the month before, in August.

The total number of pedestrians involved with collisions so far this year -- 140 -- including two deaths.

Last year, there were about the same number, but no fatalities.

A recent insurance report ranked Halifax as the worst out of 93 communities for collision frequency, no matter whose fault it is.

“If we can improve the collisions just by people being attentive, that would be interesting to see,” said Halifax Regional Coun. Lorelei Nicholl.

The vice-chair of the city's transportation committee admits change isn't happening as quickly as even she would like.

“We know what needs to be done, it's just to have it implemented and being consistent at every intersection is what's difficult,” Nicholl said.

The city is working on finalizing its road safety plan, which aims to cut injuries and deaths from collisions by 20 per cent.

That plan to be presented to the council - next month.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.