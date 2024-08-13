Advocates tell N.S. government 'housing is healthcare' and more is needed

The issue of housing and homelessness took centre stage at a provincial committee meeting in Halifax today, examining the impact homelessness and the lack of affordable housing is having on individuals who find themselves without a home.

“My health is terrible,” said Angela Lombard, who has been homeless in Halifax for more than two years. “It’s been really tough, mentally it’s draining, it’s frustrating, it’s just really hard.”

The 51-year-old is diabetic and requires knee surgery next week. She says she’ll stay with her daughter while recovering but after that she’s not sure what future holds.

“I can’t afford housing, I’ve looked everywhere, there’s just nothing out there,” says Lombard who has been living in a tent in Halifax.

“Housing is healthcare,” said Marie-France LeBlanc, as she addressed legislators at the provincial health committee today.

“This is why we approach all of our supportive housing through the lens of health, not simply as a shelter but as a foundation for recovery, stability and hope,” added LeBlanc, who is the executive director of the North End Community Health Centre, headquartered on Gottingen Street in Halifax.

At last count there are nearly 1,300 people in the Halifax region who have self-reported as being homeless, that’s according to the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia’s By-Name list.

That’s not a true representation of the population who is without a home says Sheri Lecker, the executive director of Adsum for Women and Children.

“People are paying attention to what is known as visible homelessness,” said Lecker at the standing committee on health.

“And people want some solutions, temporary or permanent,” said Lecker. “Whether they’re politicians and leaders or neighbours, people want something done. And I think they don’t necessarily appreciate just how many people are struggling and I think in particular we don’t look at the numbers of children.”

Lecker believes there is nearly 200 children who are not accounted for on the homeless registry which she says tracks only the number of adults.

“Even the By-Name list which is the most robust list that we have is not the full picture,” said Lecker.

“Homelessness is a complex issue and there are a number of causes driving up those numbers,” said Lecker who told the committee that the government can step in and address the issue by using policy, like tying the rent cap not to the renter but to the unit to keep rental costs in check.

“I don’t think that these issues are new and that some of these ideas suggested today aren’t new either, said Lecker.

The province continues to spend more on homelessness, and the department of community services spokesperson Christina Deveau confirmed the Tim Houston government has budgeted $120 million in spending this year for homelessness initiatives. That’s a 360 per cent increase compared to two years ago.

