'Advocating in the dark': Family lawyer seeks change to allow all questioning at shooting inquiry

The Mass Casualty Commission looking into Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting resumed public proceedings Wednesday with a roundtable to a handful of attendees.

Many family members, and their lawyers, are continuing their boycott of proceedings.

The boycott, and several protests, were sparked after the commission allowed two senior RCMP officers to testify in a closed video call -- without live cross-examination by family lawyers.

"Don’t just push through and say, 'Here, do the job,'" said Scott McLeod, whose brother Sean McLeod was killed during the rampage alongside his partner Alanna Jenkins.

McLeod is among many family members who don't buy the commission's reasoning for the decision, which it said was part of its "trauma-informed mandate" based on personal health information.

"These are the people that were sitting back making decisions," said McLeod. "I don’t know how they could be any worse off than especially families who have been showing up just trying to get answers."

A lawyer representing many of those affected by the tragedy says part of the problem is not being able to question key witnesses themselves.

"These most critical members, commanding members of the RCMP had the opportunity to give evidence in this fashion, and to our exclusion in essence," said lawyer Sandra McCulloch.

"We are really advocating in the dark," she said.

Lawyer Tara Miller, who represents a member of Kristen Beaton's family, is making a move to keep it from happening again.

"We don't have any comfort level moving forward that this will not be a situation we face again," said Miller.

Her plan is to request to change the rules of the inquiry -- rules which currently state participant lawyers "may" ask questions of a witness.

"The motion will be an amendment for that rule to say that participants will be allowed to directly ask questions."

With important witnesses still expected, including top ranking RCMP commanders, Miller says the issue is too important to let go.

"So that our clients can have peace of mind, and begin to restore some confidence in this process for them," said Miller.

She says she has notified the commission of her intent.

That, however, would mean the commissioners would have to rule on whether to change their own rules in this case. How that would proceed, and when, isn't clear yet.

Lawyers for the families say time is of the essence, as there are still highly-anticipated witnesses yet to be heard from.