Affordable tiny home community to be built in Saint John, N.B.

A new tiny home community will soon be coming to Saint John, N.B.

The supportive affordable housing community, called Sunnyside Tiny Home Community, will be located on the east side of the Port City and modeled after Fredericton’s 12 Neighbours -- a tiny home community on Fredericton’s northside built to support those without housing.

Saint John’s tiny home community is expected to have about 75 homes and is estimated to cost $10 million.

“Housing remains a top priority for the City of Saint John, and we are committed to exploring diverse tools and solutions to meet our community’s needs,” says Saint John Mayor Donna Noade Reardon.

“The Sunnyside Tiny Home Community represents an innovative approach with the potential for significant and lasting benefits for Saint John. We look forward to working with the project team as their planning application moves through the city’s review and approval process.”

Before construction can begin, the project will need to proceed with a rezoning application through the City of Saint John’s Planning Advisory Committee.

The land for the community, located between East Point Way and Fernhill Cemetery, was donated by Saint John Energy, which entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with United Way.

“Supporting Sunnyside was an easy decision for Saint John Energy because we know the impact that safe, affordable housing can have on people’s lives,” says Ryan Mitchell, president and CEO of Saint John Energy. “We believe that when businesses and organizations come together for the common good, we can create lasting change. We invite others to step forward and join us to create that change.”

A rendering if the Sunnyside Tiny Home Community in Saint John, N.B., is pictured. (Source: Facebook/ Sunnyside Tiny Home Community)

The project is possible thanks to local business leaders Steve Belyea and David Alston, along with United Way Saint John, Kings and Charlotte.

“The idea for the Sunnyside Tiny Home Community really took root after a friend introduced me to Marcel LeBrun and the team at 12 Neighbours in Fredericton,” says Belyea, entrepreneur and partner in Victory Motors. “I toured their community earlier this year and knew immediately that something similar could be a game-changer for Saint John.”

The senior executive director of central and southwestern New Brunswick for United Way Maritimes, Alexya Heelis, says the new tiny home community will be an important component for Saint John’s response to the housing challenges many are facing.

“This is an excellent example of the power of collective impact, where a need is identified, and proven solutions can be adapted and implemented here to address the specific needs of our community,” said Heelis.

