African Nova Scotian filmmaker aims to destigmatize mental health struggles within Black community
As the Halifax Black Film Festival is underway, Guyleigh Johnson, local filmmaker, is aiming to open the conversation of mental health struggles amongst African Nova Scotian communities.
Johnson was accepted to participate in the 'Being Black in Halifax' program this year where aspiring filmmakers share diverse stories about the Black experience in Halifax.
Her film, 'Scratching the Surface' takes viewers on a journey through personal struggles within the community.
"You're going to see me in a writing workshop and through that writing workshop we're kind of going to discuss some of the issues we find when trying to navigate care," said Johnson.
Johnson adds mental health struggles aren't uncommon, and one of the main ways to destigmatize it is to normalize the conversation.
"It's really hard to talk about because we've kind of mastered this resilience that is a silence," said Johnson.
She adds the emotional struggles throughout the Black community are not often discussed however, she hopes her film normalizes what the conversations could become.
The Halifax Black Film Festival is held until Feb. 27.
