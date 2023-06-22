Afro Day N.B. campaign hopes to spark conversations about respecting hair styles
Thursday is the first Afro Day New Brunswick -- a community-wide campaign promoting the acceptance and celebration of Black hair, and acknowledging hair in other cultures.
Aaliyah Lahai, who came up with the campaign, says the idea stems from her childhood.
“As a young child, my mom would braid my hair, you know that story of having relatives doing your hair, and it was so personal,” Lahai said during an interview with CTV Morning Live Atlantic. “They also told me stories about what the different styles represent.”
Lahai says although she was very proud of her hair, respect from others was not always there.
“My mom would tell me these stories and she’d braid my hair and I’d be so proud to carry them to school, and sometimes I faced a little bit of bullying or a little bit of micro-aggressions.”
Lahai says, as she grew up, she starting hearing stories similar to what she experienced growing up.
“As I got older, and I have been braiding so long, I started hearing stories about how youth today, Black youth in New Brunswick, are still experiencing some of those barriers,” she said.
Lahai says comments made about people’s hair can be harmful.
“I think it stems from understanding the irreparable damage sometimes comments towards not just Black hair, but the hair of children of color in general, does to the self esteem, especially in cultures where hair is revered and it’s sacred, and it’s a huge part of the culture, and recognizing that,” she said.
She says that’s what made her decide to do something and spark a conversation.
“I thought, ‘why not do a media campaign,’ a community-wide response celebrating Black hair and teaching others of the importance of hair, not just in Black cultures but Indigenous cultures and other cultures in our world.”
Afro Day New Brunswick is hoping to open a dialogue and educate people about why hair should be respected, as well as different styles and their meanings.
“Allies can get involved as well, having that roundtable discussion with your family, and kind of just breaking those barriers and opening dialogue. Hair is important in various cultures, so it needs to be respected,” said Lahai.
While this is the first year for Afro Day New Brunswick, Lahai says it will be an annual occurrence.
For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian ROV reaches sea floor in search for missing Titanic submersible
The Canadian ship Horizon Arctic has deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle that has reached the sea floor and has started its search for the missing OceanGate submersible, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday morning.
Government benefits helped lower-income households afford rising cost of living: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says lower-income households maintained their purchasing power despite high inflation with help from government benefits.
RCMP to release names of Manitoba crash victims as city gathers in mourning
RCMP are set to release the names of the people who died in a fiery bus crash a week ago as a small western Manitoba community prepares to gather in mourning for the 16 lives lost.
Titan could have 'vulnerabilities' due to large window, materials: former sub commander
The missing submersible, called the Titan, could have vulnerabilities due to the 'voluntary' safety regulations of the industry, a former U.S. submarine commander says.
Tourist sub customer calls his 2021 dive to the Titanic a 'kamikaze operation'
As an international search continued for a vessel that disappeared after setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, a man who was one of the submersible company's first customers characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a 'kamikaze operation.'
House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.
Baby Shark bath toy recalled in Canada
A battery operated Baby Shark bath toy has been recalled in Canada because the plastic fin may cause lacerations.
Deloitte study suggests Canadians lack trust in brands' sustainability claims
While most consumers believe in rewarding companies that accurately deliver on sustainability promises, a new study suggests their trust is lacking in the 'green' claims made by brands.
LIVE | Live updates: Search for the missing Titan submersible
Follow along for live updates throughout the day on the OceanGate submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
Toronto
-
Ontario reveals its new operating provincial park. Here’s what you need to know
The Ontario government revealed Thursday the location for their new operating provincial park, saying it will be situated in cottage country just a few hours drive from the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight ruining 'trip of a lifetime' at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
-
Hwy. 401 partially reopens after police wrap up investigation into fiery crash that left 2 dead
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. have reopened after police say they wrapped up the on-scene portion of the investigation into Tuesday’s deadly crash and explosion.
Calgary
-
Arsonist at large: RCMP say person set fires near Hanna, Alta.
Southern Alberta RCMP say a person believed to be responsible for a number of fires earlier this month has struck again, this time near Hanna, Alta.
-
BMO Centre expansion in final year of construction
Calgarians will soon get an update on the progress made in the massive expansion of the BMO Centre.
-
Calgary, Edmonton among Canadian cities targeted during RCMP crackdown on 3D-printed guns
RCMP confirm searches were executed in Calgary and Edmonton as part of a Canada-wide operation that saw hundreds of firearms seized, including dozens of 3D-printed guns.
Montreal
-
'I don't want to end up in the streets': Montrealers struggle to find housing as July 1 approaches
July 1 — moving day — is fast approaching, and some families are worried they may find themselves homeless because of the shortage of apartments. One single mother says she's getting shunned by landlords because she has children.
-
Girl, 10, home from the hospital after being hit by car, put in induced coma
A Montreal family is feeling enormous relief now that their 10-year-old girl is back home five weeks after she was seriously injured by a car that hit her while she was crossing a street in Lachine.
-
What's open/closed in Montreal on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day
The Quebec holiday Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, i.e. la fête nationale, is fast approaching. Here's a list of what's open and closed in Montreal on June 24.
Edmonton
-
Teenage boy charged with sexually assaulting girls in West Edmonton Mall wave pool
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after seven girls reported that he sexually assaulted them in the wave pool in West Edmonton Mall.
-
Canadian ROV reaches sea floor in search for missing Titanic submersible
The Canadian ship Horizon Arctic has deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle that has reached the sea floor and has started its search for the missing OceanGate submersible, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Back to the 20s for the rest of June
It's been a tale of two months in Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight ruining 'trip of a lifetime' at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
-
Rent-free for a year: Nightmare tenant victimizes North Bay couple
A husband and wife are sharing their unhappy story about the home they use as an income property in North Bay.
-
Ontario man told he's on the hook for $7,000 after Tesla damaged during test drive
An Ontario man says he was asked to pay $6,845 after a Tesla he was test driving was damaged in a hit-and-run.
London
-
Charges laid after stabbing in London
According to police, neither suspects will be named because doing so could possibly name the 17-year-old who is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
-
'How do I know you’re real?': 84-year-old woman wins big in Dream Lottery
An 84-year-old woman from the GTA has won over $600,000 in the Dream Lottery, which supports London’s hospitals.
-
London, Ont. man seeks new owner for custom made ‘camper bike’
Versatile. Maneuverable. Homey. All core qualities carefully considered as Jeffory Beland constructed his custom camper bike.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP to release names of Manitoba crash victims as city gathers in mourning
RCMP are set to release the names of the people who died in a fiery bus crash a week ago as a small western Manitoba community prepares to gather in mourning for the 16 lives lost.
-
Manitoba child advocate releases report on fatal police shooting of Indigenous teen
A review by Manitoba's children and youth advocate has determined a First Nations teen fatally shot by police had been unable to get consistent help from various government systems.
-
Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
A woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck in Manitoba has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.
Ottawa
-
NCC votes to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa
The National Capital Commission's board of directors voted to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Kichi Zībī Mīkan. A ceremony will be held in the fall to unveil the new signage.
-
Officials look to identify individuals who started forest fire on Centennial Lake
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking for the public's help to identify the individuals who started a massive forest fire on Centennial Lake, west of Ottawa.
-
Hot, humid day ahead for the capital
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 28 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 33.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bridge fire spread to hard-to-reach utility cavity
The Saskatoon Fire Department says a fire that started in an encampment under the University Bridge has spread to a hard-to-reach utility cavity.
-
Saskatoon Medavie staff see pawsitive improvement with mental health dog
The life of a paramedic is often a stressful one, but staff at Medavie are trying a different, albeit hairy, approach to their mental health.
-
Canadian pilots promote access to medical care
Pilots from across the country are going to new heights to promote a non-profit that aims to connect patients to medical care. Volunteers will take to the sky to raise awareness for Hope Air with the sixth annual ‘Give Hope Wings’ expedition.
Vancouver
-
Totem pole tribute to residential school victims arrives in Vancouver
On National Indigenous Peoples Day, a pole carved as a tribute to children who died in residential schools received an escort into Burrard Inlet from HMCS Edmonton and a Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft.
-
Cotton candy that tastes like ketchup? Questionable new confection coming to Vancouver
Cotton candy that tastes like ketchup is the latest eyebrow-raising, summertime offering from French's and a small number of Vancouverites will be able to sample it for free next week.
-
NEW
NEW | NDP expected to win B.C. byelections in safe ridings, but eyes on second place
The NDP is expected to hold onto two British Columbia ridings where byelections will be held Saturday after the resignations of senior government figures, but the parties that take second place could provide hints about the next general election.
Regina
-
Regina police called as tensions rise at city hall during council meeting
Regina police were called to city hall on Wednesday during a council meeting after several people who were asked to leave refused to do so.
-
Regina marks National Indigenous Peoples Day with celebrations in the park
Hundreds of people gathered in Victoria Park to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.
-
RCMP to release names of Manitoba crash victims as city gathers in mourning
RCMP are set to release the names of the people who died in a fiery bus crash a week ago as a small western Manitoba community prepares to gather in mourning for the 16 lives lost.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | NDP expected to win B.C. byelections in safe ridings, but eyes on second place
The NDP is expected to hold onto two British Columbia ridings where byelections will be held Saturday after the resignations of senior government figures, but the parties that take second place could provide hints about the next general election.
-
First responders hold emergency wildfire drill on Saanich Peninsula
More than 50 people have taken part in a mock emergency drill on the Saanich Peninsula, as first responders and public officials ready themselves for a potential forest fire near homes.
-
B.C. judge finds man guilty of killing black bear and cub near Tofino
A British Columbia provincial court judge has found a Tofino man guilty of illegally killing a black bear and her cub, despite arguing he only shot one bear in self-defence.