After 110 years, Saint John's 'Empty Stocking Fund' is coming to an end

After 110 years fundraising for its community, the “Empty Stocking Fund” in Saint John, N.B., is coming to an end this year.

A statement posted to the fundraiser's website says there will be no telethon or fundraising drive for the upcoming Christmas season, and all operations will wind down over the next month.

The statement goes on to say the recent sale of its primary sponsor, The Telegraph-Journal, in addition to the complexities of the multi-sponsor, multi-media endeavor, meant the committee couldn't keep the event going in its current form.

The “Empty Stocking Fund” was founded by Harry "Dutch" Ervin in 1912. The fundraiser accumulated a record-breaking total in 2021 for under-privileged children and their families during the holidays.

The committee says remaining funds will be distributed to approximately 2,000 children for the upcoming Christmas season.

"Heartfelt gratitude goes out to everyone who contributed their time and energy to support the initiative and bring the event to life on camera during the live eight-hour television show," read the statement.

"A special thank you goes to the family of the original founder Harry “Dutch” Ervin who personally supported the fund by volunteering in many capacities, in some cases for over 40 years."