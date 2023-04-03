After 58 years in business, P.E.I. shoe salesman stepping away

A little shoe shop in Charlottetown has a long history.

Coming through its doors for nearly the last six decades, you were almost sure to run into Wayne Proude.

He was 24 years old when he bought the store with his father-in-law and renamed it Proude 's Shoes.

“It’s been a great road, and you don’t make a lot of money, but you make a lot of friends,” said Proude. “That’s important.”

Now, Proude is 81, and Proude Shoes is the last independent shoe store still operating in the city.

On May 11, he’ll have owned and operated Proude Shoes for 58 years. What’s kept him working for so long?

“The love of it, and I enjoy what I do,” said Proude. “I’ve been blessed with good health in what I do. It’s an everyday thing, it gets you up in the morning.”

He’s employed many people here over the years and still does. Carol Doyle has worked for Proude for 52 years, nearly as long as Proude himself has owned the store.

“Treat them as family,” said Proude. “I had one employee in 58 years that asked for a raise. We try to be reasonable and try to do our best.”

Proude said he’s most proud of the relationships he’s built and the ways he's been able to help the community.

His secret to business success?

“Make yourself seen on the floor,” he said. “To let the customer know you appreciate their business, and not to be in a back office somewhere where they don’t see you.”

Proude’s last day is May 12.

It’s not the end of Proude’s legacy. Now that he’s retiring he’ll be spending less time at the store, though he said he’ll still be back in from time to time to chat with customers. His son, Kevin Proude, is taking over the business.