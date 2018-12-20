

The Salvation Army’s kettle campaign is a holiday tradition for many Maritimers, but for one woman in particular, the custom has been a part of her Christmas season for more than 80 years.

At 91 years old, Florence Jennings is one of the oldest volunteers for the charity’s annual kettle campaign. She started volunteering decades ago in Newfoundland and Labrador, and later moved to New Brunswick, before joining her son in Truro, N.S.

“I love it, meeting new people,” says Jennings. “Some people really need a nice talking to. They’re lonely. They miss their families.”

The kettle campaign is a major fundraising event for the Salvation Army. While much of the money helps to purchase items like food hampers and other Christmas necessities, Jennings knows it also helps fill a need during the rest of the year.

“But she also realizes that, in order to make that happen, she’s got to make that personal contact with people, and she does and she’s got a face that just draws you right in,” says campaign co-ordinator Melody Patriquin.

Jennings is committed to the cause and usually stands for most of her shift so she can greet potential donors face-to-face.

“I don’t like sitting down,” she says. “I like to be ready to go and meet people, not sit down.”

“I’ve even told her to take a break and sit down because sometimes her legs get tired, but she says, ‘No, if I’m sitting down I’m not meeting the people eye-to-eye’,” says her son, Maj. Bruce Jennings.

Fellow volunteer Todd Beers says he’s inspired by her dedication.

“I think if there’s ever any point where I feel a little tired or a little lazy and I don’t think I can stand at a kettle, I just need that as an example because I think it’s wonderful,” says Beers.

Jennings says she has no plans to retire anytime soon and will take part in the campaign for as long as she can.

“I’ll die at this if I have to.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Dan MacIntosh