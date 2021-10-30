After a century of silence, historic bells will ring again at Halifax City Hall

Silenced for more than a century, two massive bells were expected to be reinstalled Friday inside the clock tower at Halifax City Hall -- including one that was likely damaged by the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

