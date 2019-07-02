It was a decidedly cloudy, cool, and damp Canada Day long weekend for the Maritime provinces.

Rounds of showers, downpours, and thunderstorms contributed to weekend rainfall totals ranging 15 to 35 mm for most though with some finishing even higher than that. Province-by-province, here are some of the higher rainfall amounts from this past weekend:

New Brunswick

St. Stephen 41.7 mm

Jolicure 36.6 mm

Chamcook 26.4 mm

Dorchester 25.7 mm

Sackville 24.1 mm

Nova Scotia

South Harbour 99.1 mm

Cape George 67.8 mm

Pugwash 63.8 mm

Dartmouth 54.1 mm

Sandy Cove 50.8 mm

Prince Edward Island

Caledonia 36.1 mm

Peakes 32.3 mm

Murray River 31.0 mm

Souris 27.2 mm

Stratford 25.7 mm

Given that I think most are looking forward to some sunnier and warmer weather. The good news is that with the stalled weather pattern finally progressing this week there is some ahead for the Maritimes.

As we move through mid-week a ridge in the jet stream will build east out of mid-western United States to finish positioned over the Maritimes by Friday. Why does this matter? Ridges in the jet stream favour periods of sunny and warmer weather this time of the year.

Also helping to move warmer, humid air into the Maritimes will be a strengthening Bermuda high. The Bermuda high is a semi-permanent area of high pressure located in the proximity of, you guessed it, Bermuda. Since the atmosphere circulated clockwise around a high pressure system this setup works to force warm air up the eastern seaboard and into Atlantic Canada.

High temperatures in the mid-to-high 30's are expected to develop for inland areas of New England by Friday with low 30's extending into New Brunswick. Due to a heavier marine influence highs for PEI and Nova Scotia are generally expected to be a touch lower ranging into the mid-to-high 20's though not without a chance a few areas away from the coast could be closer to 30.

The air will contain a fair bit of moisture and so humidity will be a factor. Humidex values, or what it feels like, are forecast to be well into the 30's for all areas except on the coast. Likewise it will feel into the 20's for most Friday night.

For those who find that type of heat and humidity too uncomfortable a round of showers on Saturday will break the heat a bit knocking most high temperatures back to the low-to-mid 20's for both days of the weekend.