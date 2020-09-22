SHEDIAC, N.B. -- The storm's impact on New Brunswick isn’t expected to be as significant as in Nova Scotia, but after dealing with Dorian last year, people aren’t taking any chances.

The storm isn't sneaking up on anybody at the Shediac Bay Yacht Club.

"We’ve been watching this for the last week or so to see where it was heading," said Gerry O’Brien, the club's manager. "We’ve been monitoring it and advising our members that maybe it’s time to take precautions."

They’re hoping to avoid a repeat of Dorian. That storm caused more than $2 million worth of damage to the club last year.

"Last year we got, not caught by surprise, but the storm wasn’t supposed to hit here," O'Brien said. "You get burned once, and you take your precautions."

Boat owners are using every rope available to secure their vessel from bow to stern.

"Typically, you try to reinforce as much as possible with as many lines," said boat owner Brock Belliveau. "Tie up anything that’s loose and you know, you just hope for the best."

They weren't taking any chances at the Nova Scotia border crossing either. Tents were taken down in favour of a more solid structure as the fall storm bears down on the region.

Officials in Moncton are preparing for gusty winds and rain. City staff are on stand-by should they be needed.

"We’re going to monitor (the storm)," said Moncton fire chief Conrad Landry. "As we see that it’s getting a little worse or we start getting calls, we’ll call them in as soon as we can."

According to Landry, the city’s trees are presenting both a benefit and concern. Full foliage means most catch basins should be clear, but a tree with all its leaves is more susceptible to being uprooted.

"It’s what the wind is projecting that’s a concern and the trees that fall on the power line and cause power outage," Landry said.

For that reason, people are being asked to have a 72-hour emergency kit ready in case of prolonged power outages.