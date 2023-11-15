After July floods took four lives, Nova Scotia plans flood plain mapping by 2026

HALIFAX -

A plan is now in place to create the kind of detailed flood-plain maps that some of Nova Scotia's emergency managers have said they lacked when torrential flooding occurred in July.

Byron Rafuse, deputy minister of the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, told a legislature committee today it's expected the mapping will be conducted over the next three fiscal years and be completed by 2026.

Rafuse says the program will allow municipalities to identify where there is a high risk of flooding, and to "address issues" where homes and other infrastructure have been built in flood-prone areas.

The maps would indicate the potential extent of water accumulation in various areas during coastal and inland flooding events.

Two six-year-old children, a 14-year-old girl and a 52-year-old man died in the Municipality of West Hants during flooding in July, when torrential rainfall hit some parts of the province.

West Hants has said that at the time of the disaster its emergency management officials didn't have access to detailed flood plain maps.

