ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • After July floods took four lives, Nova Scotia plans flood plain mapping by 2026

    Damage to a washed-out roadway is pictured near McKay Section, N.S. on Sunday, July 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Damage to a washed-out roadway is pictured near McKay Section, N.S. on Sunday, July 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
    HALIFAX -

    A plan is now in place to create the kind of detailed flood-plain maps that some of Nova Scotia's emergency managers have said they lacked when torrential flooding occurred in July.

    Byron Rafuse, deputy minister of the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, told a legislature committee today it's expected the mapping will be conducted over the next three fiscal years and be completed by 2026.

    Rafuse says the program will allow municipalities to identify where there is a high risk of flooding, and to "address issues" where homes and other infrastructure have been built in flood-prone areas.

    The maps would indicate the potential extent of water accumulation in various areas during coastal and inland flooding events.

    Two six-year-old children, a 14-year-old girl and a 52-year-old man died in the Municipality of West Hants during flooding in July, when torrential rainfall hit some parts of the province.

    West Hants has said that at the time of the disaster its emergency management officials didn't have access to detailed flood plain maps.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates

    Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.

    The 'world's skinniest hotel' measures nine feet across

    A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News