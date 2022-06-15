Air Canada apologizes to Cape Breton woman after cancelled flight keeps her from dying father

SCOTCHTOWN, N.S. -

Allyson White is back home in Cape Breton. Getting there, she says, was a nightmare.

Last Thursday, White and her brother were flying home to Sydney, N.S., to see their dying father when they became stranded at Toronto's Pearson Airport.

Their flight from Toronto to Sydney was cancelled.

The siblings tried getting on another plane the next day, but the only seats available were business class, at $4,000 each.

In the end, White had to say goodbye to her father over the phone from an airport lineup.

"I think, minimally, they could have given us those seats that were open," White told CTV Atlantic on Wednesday. “They would not entertain the conversation of getting us on that flight."

Since her story aired, White has received an apology from an Air Canada representative.

It reads in part, “I wish I could have been at Toronto Pearson with you personally to provide support… we are sorry for letting you down and so deeply so at such a difficult time. I have asked our finance team to review whether your tickets are eligible for a partial refund under our bereavement fares."

"They said the employees we dealt with weren't apathetic," White said in response to the airline’s apology. “It's insulting to hear that from a customer service email. They weren't there. They didn't experience the situation the way we did."

Gabor Lukacs, an air passenger rights advocate, has been following the story closely. He agrees the compensation offer isn't enough.

“As I understand, there was a flight. There were seats on that flight. They were just being cheap," Lukacs said. "If Air Canada really wants to make it right, they have to do two things. A - Provide a five-digit compensation cash, by a cheque. And B - Put an end to this ongoing problem of disobeying the relevant provisions of the APPR."

Since returning home, White has been busy making arrangements for her father's funeral, which is scheduled for Friday.

Air Canada has also offered her a total of $800 in "eCoupons," but she's still not sure if she'll accept any compensation.

"I don't think there is anything Air Canada can do at this stage, but the thought of anyone else going through what we went through is just awful," White said.

White says, after her father's funeral, she plans to drive to Halifax so she can fly back to Calgary with a different airline.