Air Canada launches new non-stop flight between Halifax and New York

Air Canada has launched a new non-stop flight between Halifax and New York City.

Starting Friday, Air Canada will operate four flights between Halifax and Newark Liberty International Airport, with daily flights slated to begin Jan. 8.

The company says travellers will make it from gate to gate in under two hours.

The launch of the direct flight between Halifax and the Big Apple marks the first since the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in mass cancellations of international airline routes.

“This non-stop, year-round connection between Halifax and New York is another welcome sign that air access is opening up for our city and province, allowing easier travel and better connections for residents and visitors alike,” said Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Mike Savage in a statement Friday.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says the new flight service will help increase tourism numbers across Atlantic Canada.

The U.S. preclearance facility at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport also helps departing passengers who can pre-clear U.S. Customs in Halifax arrive south of the border as a domestic traveller. This means passengers from Halifax are not required to visit U.S. Customs when they arrive in Newark.

The new service is operated by Jazz Aviation LP on a 78-seat Air Canada Express regional aircraft.